SICKDOGWOLFMAN Wins Country Road’s Creative
Jarrick Lay
Jarrick Lay
Iconic Australian fashion and lifestyle brand, Country Road, has appointed Melbourne independent, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, as its creative agency of record after a competitive pitch.

After a significant period without an external agency and entering into their 50 years of operation in 2024, Country Road was in search of a creative partner to not only celebrate their storied history but help shape the brand’s future.

Says Lina Cabai, head of marketing, Country Road: “In SICKDOGWOLFMAN, we’ve found a creative partner that knows how to collaborate and truly understands our brand. They’ve already demonstrated an incredible ability to articulate who we are on a grand scale. We’re excited to start what we hope will be an enduring partnership.”

Jake Turnbull, design director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, added: “Country Road is one of those brands you dream of working on. Fashion is a unique space, where emotional storytelling and aesthetic are intertwined. It needs a balanced approach of design and comms, which is right up our alley. As one of Australia’s most iconic and influential fashion labels, we’re excited to work together and see where the road leads us.”

SICKDOGWOLFMAN will work with Country Road on developing above the line comms, as well as digital, activation, and PR.

