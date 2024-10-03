Shout Wins Global Digital Account For WeatherBeeta

Following a decade of successfully partnering with WeatherBeeta in its local marketing efforts, Shout has been awarded the global contract for digital marketing.

WeatherBeeta – the producer of protection for horses and dogs – began in Melbourne more than 40 years ago. It launched a direct-to-consumer e-commerce store in 2021, which Shout played a key part of building and promoting. Shout also works with WeatherBeeta’s retail brand, Horseland.

“Until now we’ve managed WeatherBeeta’s presence in the Southern Hemisphere, whilst another agency were managing North of the equator. In a two-way race, and off the back of consistent years of fine form, Shout is proud to have expanded our remit to drive the growth of this iconic brand right across the globe,” said Shout CEO, Michael Jenkins.

The scope of the contract will see Shout managing SEO, SEM and social media advertising across Australia, America, the UK, France, Germany and other parts of the EU.

WeatherBeeta’s head of digital Steve Cochrane said Shout’s proven track record and depth of experience provided the brand with the confidence to consolidate its digital business with the Australian agency.

“The Shout team has been a valued extension of our business for many years, playing a key role in supporting our growth objectives. Expanding their expertise on a global scale was a natural and commercially sound decision”.

Shout’s staff available to the WeatherBeeta business offers a breadth of both technical and international market experience.

Head of social, Michael Gayet, hails from France and has marketed global brands across the continent; Head of SEO, Shanaka Thanapathy, oversaw the strategy for UK’s biggest real estate platform across Europe; Paid Search Director, Jyo Poosalingam, ran campaigns for the region as an optimiser with Google; Head of Growth, Matilda Toepfer has worked both client and agency side in the UK; and, newly-appointed Head of Biddable, Gabriela Serrano Ruiz, is a native Spanish speaker and ex SLT member of a large UK agency.

In July Shout celebrated a growth milestone of 100 retained clients and an ambitious growth strategy to double that number by the end of 2026.

Weatherbeeta Global is one of 12 new accounts that Shout has signed on since the beginning of the financial year.