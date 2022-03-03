She Entered With Only Two Weeks In The Industry, But Summer Treseder Took Out The Top Spot In The Young Lions Media Category

Entries are open for the 2022 TikTok Young Lions competition, and to celebrate we’re sitting down with winners from previous years to pick their brains.

This time we’re with the ‘super competitive Aries,’ Summer Treseder, who reigned supreme in the 2020 Young Lions Media category.

Treseder, a strategy executive at Initiative, had only been in the industry for two weeks when she decided to sign up for Young Lions. Without even knowing what the competition was or how it would function, she managed to get her head around it all and snag the first position.

With a level-headed approach and a strong focus on how she would answer the brief, this young adlander made a name for herself as the fresh face at Initiative with a Young Lions award already in her trophy cabinet.

She tackled the rise of obesity in her brief, but it was the way she utilised “unconventional platforms” and created an “idea that has the potential to transcend across multiple media channels” that put her one above the rest.

It’s this nifty thinking that put Treseder in the number one spot. So if you’re looking to be number one at this year’s awards, check out some incredible insights from Treseder about keeping it simple, networking with the big dogs, and fast-tracking your career’s trajectory.

B&T: What inspired you to enter the Young Lions Australia competition?

ST: If I am being completely honest, I had no idea what Young Lions was when I entered. I had been in the industry for two weeks and a tonne of people were entering from my agency, as it was a massive priority for Initiative. So I thought, why not? My partner, who I went to university with was also starting in the same company in a few weeks, so I signed him up as well. Both of us were pretty naive in the fact that we didn’t know about it, but I am super competitive as an Aries so, of course, I was like, ‘I’ll give it a go.’

B&T: How have things changed for you since the win?

Winning has really helped build a profile and brand for myself. I was more recognised within the agency, pulled into pitches and given opportunities to work beyond my normal remit. I’ve also recently been promoted into strategy, working on Amazon.

On a personal note, it gave me validation that I had skills in that field and really offered a direction to focus on, which has been massive in paving my career progression to date. I feel very grateful to Initiative for championing young people so much and supporting them to succeed.

B&T: What advice would you give to new entrants? Is there anything you wish you’d known when you prepare your response?

Keep it simple. Don’t overcomplicate things. On the same vein, I think a lot of times people think, ‘Go big,’ before considering ‘Does this idea actually work?’ So by all means, shoot for the stars, but at the same time make sure your story makes sense.

B&T: What do you think was the masterstroke that got you the win?

Looking at unconventional platforms or ideas. Too often ideas are siloed from a media first mindset. But this is a creative competition, think outside the box cause that’s the way you’re going to land a killer idea.

For my year, the brief was to reduce obesity as a consequence of fast-food giants. The whole premises of our idea was to file a restraining order against the top 100 fast food companies so they couldn’t advertise within 200m of kids. I think you know you’ve nailed an idea when you can easily think of heaps of ways to activate around that idea.

B&T: How did you celebrate the win?

I wish I could say it was crazy but if I am being honest, it was pretty low key. Thanks again COVID. I went out to Japanese with the family and my partner, had some champagne and celebrated.

B&T: Why do you think that Young Lions is important to the industry?

I think it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on young talent and let them showcase their skills that they themselves might not even have recognised yet. I think it also offers an even playing field so you can go in with loads of experience or none at all, and still have the same chance to win.

B&T: So do you feel there are too many awards in the industry? What is it that makes Young Lions stand out to you from the rest?

I think there’s not enough awards in the industry for young talent. You’ve got 30 Under 30, you’ve got NGEN, and you’ve got Young Lions, but that’s about it. I think what makes Young Lions stands out is that there’s a value exchange or incentive in that you win an actual reward in going to Cannes which in itself is an opportunity to network with the biggest and most inspiring minds of our industry.

B&T: What wisdom would you like to impart to young adlanders reading this article?

Give it a go, you have nothing to lose. It also has the potential to fast track your career trajectory, like it did for me.

B&T: So you have any sort of final words or anything you’d like to share about your Young Lions experience?

I would definitely recommend it to anyone in the industry. Whether you win or you don’t win the experience you gain is priceless.

