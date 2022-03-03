She Entered With Only Two Weeks In The Industry, But Summer Treseder Took Out The Top Spot In The Young Lions Media Category
Entries are open for the 2022 TikTok Young Lions competition, and to celebrate we’re sitting down with winners from previous years to pick their brains.
This time we’re with the ‘super competitive Aries,’ Summer Treseder, who reigned supreme in the 2020 Young Lions Media category.
Treseder, a strategy executive at Initiative, had only been in the industry for two weeks when she decided to sign up for Young Lions. Without even knowing what the competition was or how it would function, she managed to get her head around it all and snag the first position.
With a level-headed approach and a strong focus on how she would answer the brief, this young adlander made a name for herself as the fresh face at Initiative with a Young Lions award already in her trophy cabinet.
She tackled the rise of obesity in her brief, but it was the way she utilised “unconventional platforms” and created an “idea that has the potential to transcend across multiple media channels” that put her one above the rest.
It’s this nifty thinking that put Treseder in the number one spot. So if you’re looking to be number one at this year’s awards, check out some incredible insights from Treseder about keeping it simple, networking with the big dogs, and fast-tracking your career’s trajectory.
B&T: What inspired you to enter the Young Lions Australia competition?
ST: If I am being completely honest, I had no idea what Young Lions was when I entered. I had been in the industry for two weeks and a tonne of people were entering from my agency, as it was a massive priority for Initiative. So I thought, why not? My partner, who I went to university with was also starting in the same company in a few weeks, so I signed him up as well. Both of us were pretty naive in the fact that we didn’t know about it, but I am super competitive as an Aries so, of course, I was like, ‘I’ll give it a go.’
B&T: How have things changed for you since the win?
Winning has really helped build a profile and brand for myself. I was more recognised within the agency, pulled into pitches and given opportunities to work beyond my normal remit. I’ve also recently been promoted into strategy, working on Amazon.
On a personal note, it gave me validation that I had skills in that field and really offered a direction to focus on, which has been massive in paving my career progression to date. I feel very grateful to Initiative for championing young people so much and supporting them to succeed.
B&T: What advice would you give to new entrants? Is there anything you wish you’d known when you prepare your response?
Keep it simple. Don’t overcomplicate things. On the same vein, I think a lot of times people think, ‘Go big,’ before considering ‘Does this idea actually work?’ So by all means, shoot for the stars, but at the same time make sure your story makes sense.
B&T: What do you think was the masterstroke that got you the win?
Looking at unconventional platforms or ideas. Too often ideas are siloed from a media first mindset. But this is a creative competition, think outside the box cause that’s the way you’re going to land a killer idea.
For my year, the brief was to reduce obesity as a consequence of fast-food giants. The whole premises of our idea was to file a restraining order against the top 100 fast food companies so they couldn’t advertise within 200m of kids. I think you know you’ve nailed an idea when you can easily think of heaps of ways to activate around that idea.
B&T: How did you celebrate the win?
I wish I could say it was crazy but if I am being honest, it was pretty low key. Thanks again COVID. I went out to Japanese with the family and my partner, had some champagne and celebrated.
B&T: Why do you think that Young Lions is important to the industry?
I think it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on young talent and let them showcase their skills that they themselves might not even have recognised yet. I think it also offers an even playing field so you can go in with loads of experience or none at all, and still have the same chance to win.
B&T: So do you feel there are too many awards in the industry? What is it that makes Young Lions stand out to you from the rest?
I think there’s not enough awards in the industry for young talent. You’ve got 30 Under 30, you’ve got NGEN, and you’ve got Young Lions, but that’s about it. I think what makes Young Lions stands out is that there’s a value exchange or incentive in that you win an actual reward in going to Cannes which in itself is an opportunity to network with the biggest and most inspiring minds of our industry.
B&T: What wisdom would you like to impart to young adlanders reading this article?
Give it a go, you have nothing to lose. It also has the potential to fast track your career trajectory, like it did for me.
B&T: So you have any sort of final words or anything you’d like to share about your Young Lions experience?
I would definitely recommend it to anyone in the industry. Whether you win or you don’t win the experience you gain is priceless.
The Young Lions competition is a hugely rewarding experience that could change your career forever! So take your first step to Cannes* by registering and accessing the brief HERE, as the deadline for submissions (14 MARCH 2022) will be here before you know it.
You can find all the details you’ll need to enter right HERE.
*Subject to travel restrictions
Please login with linkedin to commentSummer Treseder TikTok Young Lions Young Lions
Latest News
Does Adland Rain On Mardi Gras’ Parade?
If there's a brand that's always stood by the Mardi Gras it's $2 shops for selling glitter, fairy wings & feather boas.
“Peak Cringe”: Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister Goes Full Dag In Crypto Twitter Video
Randi proves she's the 'black sheep' of the Zuckerberg family with odd crypto ad, beating out brother Mark to the title.
Tinder Australia Launches The “Big Rainbow Project” To Connect With The Regional LGBTQIA+ Community
In a larger-than-life show of support for the regional LGBTQIA+ community, Tinder has unveiled its latest Australian initiative, the Big Rainbow Project. The Big Rainbow, a new “Big” landmark, has been erected at a temporary home at Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal, before it travels to its new regional location, in the hope of bringing awareness […]
ABC’S Q&A Gets Even More Political With Host Stan Grant Punting A Putin Supporter From The Audience!
Stan Grant confirms there's no effing about on his watch as Putin-posturing audience member cops marching orders.
Thursday TV Wrap: Celebrity Gogglebox Wins Entertainment Proving The Power Of Good Clean Fun With 571,000 Viewers
10 staff up the Harlequin in Pyrmont this afternoon after network nabs itself a win with Celebrity Gogglebox.
American Express Launches Uplifting “Express Yourself” Campaign For Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
B&T's sure the old gold Amex will be getting a stiff workout at Saturday's post-parade Mardi Gras party.
Neighbours Is Ending! So Now Let’s Pray Charlene (Kylie Minogue) Returns For The Finale!
It's a sad day for Aussie drama with the end of Neighbours. Wouldn't have happened if you'd stopped watching in 1994.
JCDecaux’s Sam Noble Joins Shopper As Group Sales Manager
Outdoor specialist Sam Noble joins Shopper. Is still refusing to go camping, however.
UnLtd’s Annual Big Clash Sees Adland Hitting Sixes For A Good Cause
The annual UnLtd charity cricket match is the perfect way to discover hyper competitive adlanders with anger issues.
Hamish Macdonald On Mardi Gras, Diversity & Social Media
Hamish Macdonald is one of those people who's in the news as much as he makes the news. Sort of a nicer Karl Stefanovic.
Carat Launches Campaign For SA Health To Tackle Indigenous Smoking Rates
B&T finds smoking utterly repulsive. Well, maybe not at 4am and then only after bludging other people's.
KISS’ Gene Simmons (Somewhat Strangely) Stars In New Work For Clems Sydney & TABtouch
This is a perfect example of how sticky notes on the wall at the concept stage look nothing like the final result.
News Corp Announces $1 Million Flood Relief Package For Affected Communities
News Corp does the right thing with $1 million flood relief package. Lachlan not offering to help with any sandbagging.
Do Marketers Play It Too Safe These Days? We Asked Five Top Aussie CMOs
Have you used the same Russian meerkats in your ads for the past 25 years? Could you be at risk of playing it safe?
UM Australia Announces Key Leadership Promotions
There appears to be more jockeying over at UM this morning than the starting gate at Flemington for race seven.
Celebrate International Women’s Day By Attending Val Morgan’s & POPSUGAR’s Unstoppable Panel
Does your International Women's Day plans primarily consist of a Gloria Gaynor marathon? Improve things markedly here.
VMLY&R Announces Raft Of New Hires Across Key Australian Offices
VMLY&R announces 14 new hires which is one short for an office rugby team but enough for two mixed netball teams.
Jessica Miles of IAS Talks Social Media Ads, Fake News & Advertising In The Metaverse
Last week, Integral Ad Science (IAS) launched the Australian edition of its Social Ads and Consumer Perception study, which explored social media usage trends and how consumers interact with social media ads. The report was based on a survey of over 500 Aussies, and featured some interesting insights into how everyday people perceive ads on […]
Grant & Chezzi Denyer Launch New Podcast Season With NOVA Entertainment
Don't just get all your Grant Denyer news via New Idea when you can now enjoy Grant and wife Chezzi aurally
DDB & Ryvalmedia Top Agency Rankings In Rather Slow January
January proved to be the month for overeating & hating Novak Djokovic, as data showed there were few new business wins.
Rosemary Health Play For Laughs (& Rock) In Debut Work From Milk + Honey United
Need some Friday fun? Why not try this ad or even try the pub's $12 Tooheys New jug offer.
Capital Brewing Partners With The GWS Giants
Expecting big things from the GWS Giants this season? Here's hoping they stay away from the sponsor's products.
Youngbloods Expands Into SA, Announces New Senior Appointments
We might not always understand their music, but B&T's always happy to plug the great work of Youngbloods.
“Unnecessary”: EA Sports Removes Russian Teams & Players From FIFA & NHL Games
With the Russians being kicked out of the world's sporting tournaments we'll be forced to go back booing the Kiwis.
Mitch Churi On Radio, Representation & Partying With Dua Lipa
Mitch Churi spends so much of this interview name dropping, B&T barely mentioned the time we met MAFS' Nasser Sultan.
IPG’s Initiative Expands Parental Leave Policy, Introduces Maternity Masterclass Study Program
Initiative announces its Maternity Masterclass for staff which hopefully doesn't begin with "when a man loves a woman".
MFA Launches DE&I Strategy With Three-Year Plan
MFA unveils DE&I strategy with three-year plan. Possibly two-and-a-half if they get their shit together.
Telstra Looking To Purchase Large Stake In Fetch TV
In what would appear to be good news for Fetch's current three subscribers, Australia's biggest telco is circling.
“For They Hold The Very Seeds Of Life Itself!” Testicles Take Pride Of Place In Slightly NSFW Campaign For Undies Brand
If there was ever a rulebook to making men's underpants ads its three chapters would include balls, abs & David Beckham.
TGA Cracks Down On Influencers Slinging Medications, Vitamins & Sunscreens
Therapeutic Goods Administration set to clampdown on influencers. Particularly the ones administering therapeutic goods.