Seven Set To Acquire Prime Media

Seven Set To Acquire Prime Media
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Seven West Media has announced that it has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to acquire all the business and related assets of Prime Media Group via the acquisition of Prime Television (Holdings) Pty Ltd, Seven Affiliate Sales Pty Ltd and all their subsidiaries.

As a sale of a main undertaking for ASX Listing Rules purposes, the acquisition will be subject to a vote of the PRT shareholders to be held in December 2021.

Seven strongly believes in the rationale of a combined SWM-PRT Business, which will create the leading wholly-owned commercial premium broadcast, video and news network across Australia, reaching more than 90% of the Australian population every month.

Seven West Media managing director and chief executive officer, James Warburton, said: “This proposal is an important step forward for both companies. SWM and PRT are great partners and have a long, successful relationship. Together, they will offer the best content for our national audience and unmatchable premium revenue opportunities for our clients.

“The acquisition means SWM will become Australia’s leading commercial premium broadcast, video and news network, with the potential to reach more than 90% of Australia’s population each month.

“The proposed transaction is an exciting and transformative development for advertisers and media buyers. It means we will be able to give advertisers easy and seamless access via a single platform to capital city and regional markets,” he said.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Prime Media Seven West Media

Latest News

Wavemaker Appointed By Removalist Website Muval To Promote Its Craft Beer
  • Media

Wavemaker Appointed By Removalist Website Muval To Promote Its Craft Beer

Wavemaker has been appointed to launch Australia’s latest craft beer – MuvAle for popular removalist website Muval. The campaign aims to quench the thirst of Aussies during a record moving season this summer. Brewed by Straddie Brewing Co, the beers will be sent to Aussies who refer the website instead of helping a friend move […]

News Corp Australia Launches New Magazine Own The Weekend
  • Media

News Corp Australia Launches New Magazine Own The Weekend

News Corp Australia has unveiled a new magazine in its four state-based Saturday mastheads, representing a major extension of its “Own The Weekend” strategy for audiences and clients by creating a new and powerful digital and print platform for advertisers.  The magazines, based on the successful and longstanding QWeekend in The Courier Mail and The Advertiser’s SA Weekend, which will […]

ADIA Names Joint Winners Of Research Industry Leadership Award
  • Technology

ADIA Names Joint Winners Of Research Industry Leadership Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA, formerly AMSRO) has announced two winners of the Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award for 2021. The joint recipients are Brian Fine, CEO of Australia Online Research and Quality Online Research; and Martin O’Shannessy, partner at OmniPoll. The Industry Leadership Award was introduced in 2019 in honour […]

Back With A Bang! Bond: No Time To Die Pre-Sale Numbers Are Smashing Expectations
  • Media

Back With A Bang! Bond: No Time To Die Pre-Sale Numbers Are Smashing Expectations

Cinemas in Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory are officially back in action, in time for the hottest summer of cinema ever. Hand in hand with recent opening announcements, cinemas across the nation are beginning to feel the 007 effect, with Bond: No Time To Die already topping pre-sale forecasts ahead of its Australian release […]

Follow the yellow brick road...Also available...
  • Opinion

‘Digital Transformation Journey’: A Yellow Brick Road To Nowhere?

In this guest post, Miles Toolin (pictured below), principal solution consultant at Cheetah Digital, explains why focusing on business value and taking a top-down approach are key to a successful digital transformation strategy… Type ‘digital transformation’ in Google and in less than a second you get 597,000,000 results. In a BCG survey, 80 per cent […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel
  • Media

Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel

Media brand Australian Geographic has acquired 50 per cent of Insight Australia Travel to launch a new small-group tour offering. Australian Geographic Travel offers a choice of over 30 itineraries all bookable via the Australian Geographic website. The small-group tour options cover domestic destinations such as Arnhem Land and the MacDonnell Ranges in the Northern […]