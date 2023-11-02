Seven Promotes Georgie Nichols To National Sales Director, As Natalie Harvey Departs For Mamamia

Seven Promotes Georgie Nichols To National Sales Director, As Natalie Harvey Departs For Mamamia
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



The Seven Network has announced a series of senior appointments across its sales leadership team including the appointment of Georgie Nichols as national sales director, effective 1 January 2024.

Reporting to Seven West Media chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette, Nicols will be responsible for leading the network’s total TV convergence and growth across capital city, regional and BVOD markets, working in partnership with Seven’s national sales director digital, Rachel Page.

Nichols succeeds Natalie Harvey, who has resigned from Seven to join the women’s site Mamamia. Harvey will leave in mid-January.

Currently Seven’s NSW sales director, Nichols is one of Australia’s leading media and marketing executives with over 20 years’ client, agency and media publisher experience here and overseas.

Burnette said: “Natalie Harvey has made a remarkable contribution to Seven over the past eight years. Her passion for Seven, our clients and our people will be missed. She leaves with our sincere thanks and gratitude, and I wish her nothing but the very best for the future.

“I’m delighted to announce Georgie as our new National Sales Director. With a strong track record of delivering incredible results in her five years at Seven as Sydney Sales Director and then NSW Sales Director, she is a star performer and I can’t think of anyone better for this role.

“Georgie is an exceptional executive and perfectly placed to lead Australia’s #1 total TV sales team. An inspirational leader, she brings an energetic and driven approach to building best-in-class teams and delivering strong results for our clients. Georgie is passionate about helping brands navigate the evolving media landscape and takes on her new role at an exciting time for Seven and our partners,” he said.

Nichols said: “With significant changes happening across the industry, this is a transformational time for Seven. As the leader in converged trading across TV and digital video, backed by our exceptional content slate, growth in digital sports rights and market-leading digital product – all soon to be powered by our new trading platform Phoenix – it is an exciting time to be leading our incredible sales team.

“I could not be more excited to be partnering with our agencies and clients in harnessing our assets to help them deliver growth for their businesses in the years ahead.”

In her new role, Nichols will join Seven’s senior sales leadership team reporting to Burnette, alongside national sales director digital Rachel Page; director of national trading and revenue operations, Dave Walker; national regional sales director of local markets, Greg Gabel; and 7RED director Katie Finney.

In addition to Ms Nichols’ appointment, Dan Sinfield has been promoted from group dusiness director to NSW sales director, and Seven’s Victorian sales director Peter Charles takes on the additional role of had of national independent agencies and direct. Finney will now report to Mr Burnette.

Burnette added: “Seven is evolving and transforming as we head into an exciting time with the rollout of our market-leading total TV trading platform Phoenix in 2024; the launch of a suite of innovative advertising and audience delivery products across Seven and 7plus; and the addition of the digital AFL and cricket rights to 7plus, which will revolutionise streaming in Australia and create amazing new opportunities for agencies and brands.

“Georgie, Rachel, Katie, Dave, Greg, Dan and Peter are a formidable team and are delivering – and will continue to deliver – great results for our clients and our business.”




Georgie Nichols Seven Network

