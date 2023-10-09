Seven PR Tips For Savvy Brands In 2024

Gareth Finch (lead image) is the founder and managing director of Bumpp, a PR and marketing agency whose mission is to “make people better”. In this guest post, Finch is an early contender for 2024 predictions as he outlines his seven tips for PR savvy brands for the next 12 months…

As the sun heats up and the summer holiday season approaches, savvy brands are getting a head start on their 2024 PR game now during the inevitable quieter period.

Here are 7 impactful things these brands are doing:

1. Reflect and review: Brands are using the downtime to evaluate their PR efforts in 2023. What worked? What didn’t? What could be improved? Assessing their wins and knowing what to do more of, while learning from setbacks and deciding what to do less of. These brands also bring in an outside opinion to help give independence, perspective and clarity.

2. Set clear objectives: The shifting macroeconomic environment is moving the goalposts. So, brands are critically reviewing and even re-defining their PR goals for 2024. What must they do to stand-out from competitors? Does their next product launch need greater connection or relevance to customers? Do they need to improve their brand’s reputation or highlight their credentials more? When everything around the brand is changing, so too should its objectives.

3. Customer analysis: Customers now span Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millenial, Gen Z and even Gen Alpha has just turned 13 years old. Not to mention the whole range of diversity and inclusion perspectives. Effective brands take the time to trulyunderstand their evolving customers so they can engage them in the way they wantto be engaged. They are using the next few months to step back, reassess and tailor their channels, content and messages accordingly.

4. Influencers and creators: Big name influencers and creators are increasingly considered too polished, commercial and inauthentic. Micro-influencers and content creators are considered more relatable, cost-effective and impactful. Brands are proactively reviewing their roster, while understanding who is up and coming, and who their customers are paying attention to. This allows brands to evaluate whether their partnerships are on-brand and if they’re investing their budget wisely.

5. Content strategy: A good content strategy needs thinking space to develop and be creative. The quieter weeks are a chance to map out 2024 and align brand activities with key cultural moments, trends and behaviours. A new or updated strategy makes next year’s execution a lot easier, and means brands can be more nimble with content opportunities, when things get busy again.

6. Media mining: Brands are reflecting on their 2023 media coverage results. Were they impressive enough? Was the approach too scattergun or reactive? Effective brands are proactive and put in place a plan to nurture and expand their relationship with key media outlets. They identify the right media outlet for their audience and formulate a well-researched, bespoke plan to give that outlet what they need to create coverage with impact. It’s call earned media for a reason … you’ve got to earn it.

7. Upskilling: A sure-fire way to greater PR success is making those around you stronger at what they do. The successful brands don’t just use the extra time to catch up on compulsory training videos. They upskill their people with media training, presentation coaching and workshops to prepare narratives and messaging for upcoming launches, events and campaigns.

By proactively planning and dedicating time during the quieter summer months to strategic thinking, savvy brands will leap into the new year with a well-crafted PR approach that ensures they’re ahead of the curve.