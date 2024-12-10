Seven & Fetch TV Press Play On New 7plus App In Partnership Expansion

The Seven Network has announced an expansion of its relationship with Fetch TV, including the launch of a new 7plus app on Fetch devices and the integration of its internet-delivered linear broadcast channels into the Fetch electronic program guide.

Seven has also introduced a second virtual playlist channel, 7+ Showcase, on Fetch. It joins the 7plus virtual playlist channel, which has been part of the Fetch electronic program guide since 2019.

“After growing more than 30 per cent this year, 7plus is set for a massive 2025 and our expanded presence on Fetch will only add to our growth story, giving Fetch TV’s customers new ways to connect with our great content,” Seven Group managing director, digital, Gereurd Roberts said.

The new 7plus app on Fetch will offer news, sports and entertainment via video on-demand and live streaming.

The integration of Seven’s internet-delivered linear broadcast channels into the Fetch electronic program guide means Fetch customers who do not have access to free-to-air TV via an aerial can now access Channel 7, 7two, 7mate, 7Bravo and 7flix directly from the guide.

The new 7plus Showcase virtual playlist channel covers drama shows from studios including Sony, NBC, Disney, and ITV Studios.

The 7plus channel features reality and true crime content from premium content partners including NBCUniversal and Warner Bros Discovery. Fetch virtual playlist channels provide a bridge between the digital and linear TV worlds, offering those who prefer to browse via the traditional TV guide a familiar way to discover and access on-demand content within 7plus.

“7plus is the market leader in free video on demand and FAST channels and it will go into 2025 with a powerful line up of new content. The arrival of AFL and cricket on 7plus means that, for the first time, the two most popular sports in Australia will be available to stream, for free and live. The ‘7plus First’ strategy for overseas drama programming will see a premium new series launch on 7plus every single month across all of next year,” Roberts added.

“The growth of 7plus is underpinned by its premium content library and first-run exclusives, as well as Seven hits such as Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Australian Idol and My Kitchen Rules; overseas drama series; exclusive content; and the most streamed drama in Australia – Home and Away. Seven pioneered FAST channels in Australia and 7plus now has more than 50 channels, with more to come. The audience viewing of our FAST channels has jumped more than 30 per cent this year, with streamed minutes growing 84 per cent year-on-year,” Richard Henson, director of distribution & content partnerships at Seven Network said.

“Our expanded relationship with Fetch TV opens up new opportunities for Australians to enjoy the great content on Seven and 7plus,” Henson added.

“Providing easy access to quality free content has always been a central tenet of the Fetch customer proposition. Our strategy around content aggregation is to ensure that Fetch viewers can easily access the content they love in the way that best suits them, and our expanded relationship with the Seven Network opens up new opportunities for us to do this. Fetch viewers can now watch Seven content via their choice of traditional broadcast, IP feeds and virtual playlist channels in the TV guide, or via our new 7plus app,” Fetch TV chief content and commercial officer, Sam Hall, said.