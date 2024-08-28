Set Your Organisation On Course For The Future With Tealium

Australia’s data landscape is changing rapidly, making your already challenging work even tougher.

Signal loss as a result of fragmenting channels, walled gardens and changes to device privacy frameworks have made it harder to attribute your impact to your business’ growth. Meanwhile, changes to privacy regulation will have potentially seismic effects on businesses around the country.

To help you understand how you can navigate the next frontier in data management and digital innovation, Tealium is hosting the Organisation of the Future on 10 October at the Glasshouse in Melbourne.

Register your interest now!

During the event, you’ll hear from top voices in the industry, including speakers from AWS, Civic Data, EssenceMediacom, The Trade Desk, TikTok and Snowflake on how to chart a smooth course through choppy waters, transform your business for a data-first future and learn about the evolving role of Customer Data Platforms (CDPs).

You’ll also get an exclusive look at Tealium’s latest products and features, such as Tealium Moments and Tealium for AI. These will enhance your CDP capabilities and transform customer engagement. Plus, you’ll learn from real-world customer CDP success stories and discover the winning trifecta of technology, process and people.

Whether you’re already using a CDP or just starting to explore its potential transformative impacts, this event will equip you with the knowledge, strategies and tools to stay ahead in a rapidly changing environment. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with peers, hear from industry leaders and be part of the conversation shaping the future of customer data.

SESSION 1 | Signal Loss, Metrics Mandate & Privacy Implications Panel Discussion

Speakers:

Poorani Adewole, chief data, tech & analytics officer, EssenceMediacom

Isabella Spragg, director, data partnerships ANZ, The Trade Desk

Chris Brinkworth, managing partner, Civic Data

Angus Macfarlane, product marketing manager, TikTok

SESSION 2 | Innovate with Tealium: A Deep Dive into New Products and Capabilities

Speakers:

Nick Dennis, VP solutions consulting APJ, Tealium

SESSION 3 | Tech, Process, People: The Winning Trifecta

Speakers:

Caitlin Riordan, VP customer success APJ, Tealium

SESSION 4 | Era of Data Differentiation: The Benefits of a Best-of-Breed Approach

Speakers:

Chris Johnston, director, regional partnerships, Braze

Anurag Saluja, APAC partner lead, AWS

Matthew Zele, cloud & ISV lead ANZ, Snowflake

Will Griffith, VP & GM APJ, Tealium

Register your interest now!