Session Submissions For Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Open Now

Have some hot topics for the tropics? Get your quirky, unique, boldest and bravest ideas and speaker pitches in now.

Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, smashed records in 2024 by attracting more than 1,600 people.

Back for 2025, the rapidly scaling festival of creativity continues to heat up by attracting some of the biggest and best speakers locally, across APAC and beyond.

Now, you can throw your hat in the ring to be in with a chance of speaking at the esteemed landmark event.

Fill in the Topics in the Tropics sessions submission form now.

The three-day APAC festival of creativity made a notable pivot towards hearing from more brands and marketers than ever before, making for a fascinating, diverse and valuable content slate in 2024.

Referred to as a “robust slate of impressive marketers and top brands”, by CEO of the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA), Josh Faulks, leading marketers hailed from the likes of PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Ikea, Pond’s, Lion, Menulog, Officeworks, CJ CheilJedang, Sanitarium, Uber and more.

“From film directors to global athletes, entrepreneurs, media personalities, lecturers, comedians and marketing scientists, Cairns Crocodiles had a cracking and inspiring lineup and we’ll be pushing this even further next year – bring on the Topics in the Tropics pitches!”said Pippa Chambers, Cairns Crocodiles Content Director.

An overarching theme for 2025 will hone in on creative ambition, as speakers reveal how their grit and determination is pushing them to achieve high levels of creativity that drives results and effectiveness.

With margins squeezed and long-term vision no longer a place for the rear view, the time to push boundaries, innovate, and create something unique and impactful is now, but how ambitious are we as a sector?

“Pursuing originality, smashing and reshaping standards, pushing creative ambitions and revelling in failure as a catalyst for innovation are all part of the ongoing and high pressure stakes that the industry faces and we’ll unpack exactly this at Cairns Crocodiles.”

