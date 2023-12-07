Selfies! Swipes! Scrolling! It’s The Best Of The Best Social Media Directors, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Get your Twitter fingers and swiping thumbs ready because, this week in the Best of the Best series, Presented by Finecast, Part of GroupM Nexus, we’re taking a look at the Best of the Best Social Media Directors.
These are the guys and girls who set the tone of online conversations and create scroll-stopping content to reach audiences at the right time, with the right message. As ever, we have asked our dearly trusted friends and advisors in the industry to get the best people for this list.
Last week, we looked at the industry’s Directors Of First Impressions and before that, it was People Leaders and those in Business Support roles.
So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at the best social media guns in the business.
10. Lyla Thorn, senior marketing executive, Icon Agency
Thorn joined the Icon team three years ago and was promoted into her current gig 18 months ago. Now, she plans the content for and manages the social channels of three clients, as well as producing regular monthly newsletters. One industry insider told us it was “about time this wonderful operator got her Andy Warhol moment” and that she had grown Icon’s audience by 60 per cent in the last two years, as well as growing the range and type of content the agency produces. Despite being Melbourne-based, Thorn has recently been putting Icoin’s Holiday+ program to good effect, working from South Korea — you should check it out.
9. Francesca Stokes, account manager social, Havas PLAY
Havas PLAY was rolled out globally earlier this year to sit at the intersection of entertainment, sports, technology and fandom. Stokes has been instrumental in its success so far. She joined the Havas team in 2021 as a senior account exec before being promoted to her current role at the start of this year. Working on clients including Gillette, NRMA and Amazon Prime, Stokes and the team have produced some exceptional work this year with the team’s wide-ranging brief.
8. Beaurey Chan, content director, Think HQ
Chan was made content director at Think HQ in October, off the back of 18 months of impressive work and client success. She has developed and managed end-to-end content and social media projects for the Department of Social Services, Respect Victoria, BreastScreen Victoria, Lord Mayor’s Charitable Foundation and more. She has been described as a “content all-rounder and organisational wizard” at the heartbeat of Think HQ’s creative team.
7. Erin Brizga, social client partner, Eleven
It wouldn’t be a Best of the Best list without a slightly misleading job title. On LinkedIn, you’ll see that Brizga works for Eleven. What it doesn’t tell you is that she leads social content across the TBWA Collective including FleishmanHillard, Fabric, GMR and TBWA\Sydney. Despite that quite enormous remit, Eleven Sydney’s GM Amy Ashworth told us that she always knows “how to turn it up to Eleven by creating cultural impact in the feed” for clients as varied as Hort Innovation to mycar Tyre & Auto.
6. Alexis Whelan, creators and content director, Kinesso
Whelan joined Kinesso (née Reprise Digital) almost five years ago and grew from a content and community coordinator to her current role remarkably quickly. She leads the planning and delivery of a huge amount of content creator and influencer work, along with a whole host of traditional business social posting. It’s not all hard work, however, with Whelan appointing herself the agency’s chief vibes officer and even running her own TikTok account giving us a behind-the-scenes look at Kinesso.
5. Tammy Gerrety, senior social and content director, Herd MSL
Hailing from sunny California, Gerrety moved to similarly sunny Sydney in May 2019 (just in time for that global pandemic) before moving client-side in September of the same year at Coca-Cola. Now with two-and-a-half years under her belt at Publicis’ Herd MSL, Gerrety oversees the social content for accounts covering InvisAlign, FujiMax, and Cancer Council Australia. “Tammy consistently delivers brilliant ideas and skilful day-to-day management for our clients’ social channels. Her leadership style is nothing short of world-class as well,” her team told us.
4. Sophie Keogh, social and innovation manager, OMD Sydney
Keogh has been the social and innovation manager for just five months but she has already made a big impact on the agency. Described as “fabulous” to us, Keogh has joined the agency in a bit of a purple patch, having recently been crowned the top-performing global media agency network. Having also recently retained the Telstra media account, Keogh’s experience and intuitive understanding of the social landscape make her an incredible asset to the agency as it takes on some of the biggest jobs in the industry.
3. Ryan McIntosh, Lion social lead, UM
McIntosh has one of the most covetable jobs in the industry — writing about beer. As the social lead for Lion at UM, McIntosh is the driving force behind one of the agency’s most valuable and public-facing accounts, making him one of the most important people in the agency. However, during his time within the IPG family, he has dipped his toes into work for Spotify, MLA, Coca-Cola, J&J and other FMCG clients. Not content with social, he also works across the business’ OOH, influencer and broader media planning.
2. Michaela Tan, Goat account director, GroupM Nexus
Tan leads GroupM’s Goat influencer business and does so with aplomb. She crossed the ditch some 10 months ago and has made quite the stir, featuring on the shortlist for Advertising Week APAC’s Future is Female Awards and speaking on a panel at the Luna Park event. She also joined the TikTok Accelerator Program and launched Goat Communities, an initiative promoting diversity, inclusivity and representation within the influencer marketing industry. Not a bad effort — you might even a say a baa-rilliant one.
1. Shivani Maharaj, chief content & partnerships officer, Wavemaker
It has been some year for Maharaj. She won the Social Media category at B&T‘s Women in Media Awards in August, being noted for her efforts in crafting Wavemaker’s go-to-market influencer marketing product and building the agency’s content and partnerships division into its creative hub and cultural pulse — so much so that it regularly pitches (and wins) work against fully fledged creative, digital, social and PR agencies. That’s not all, however. Maharaj was instrumental in Wavemaker’s success in winning the Media Agency of the Year gong at this year’s B&T Awards. In fact, you can hear from Maharaj (plus Wavemaker supremo Peter Vogel and chief investment officer Philippa Noilea-Tani) talk about the agency’s success after the B&T Awards this year.
Please login with linkedin to commentBest of the best
Latest News
Why Advertisers Cannot Overlook The Benefits Of Generative AI
The world of work is changing thanks to the advent of generative AI and the new tech is helping workers perform their jobs faster and better. At the same time, however, staff have never been so stretched with mundane tasks. This fact is something that Microsoft, in particular, is aware of with a recent study […]
IAB Launches Fourth Module In Its Marketing Measurement Innovation Series
IAB Australia has launched ‘Evolution in Market Mix Modelling’, the fourth module in its Marketing Measurement Innovation Series, which has been developed by IAB Australia’s Ad Effectiveness Council. The module explores what is driving the increased use of MMM and how the technique is evolving with advances in computing power and machine learning to provide […]
Scope3 Expands Carbon Measurement Capabilities To Include DOOH Advertising
Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform leading the decarbonisation of media and advertising, announced the addition of digital out-of-home (DOOH) to its emissions measurement. With DOOH ad spending predicted to grow from $17B in 2023 to nearly $24B by 2028, measuring this channel brings us one step closer to understanding the total impact of digital advertising […]
VOZ Enters Final Phase Of Total TV Viewing
This headline can be made so much more appealing by reading it with a Darth Vader-like inflection.
Thinkerbell Unveils Pringles “Shoot From The Chip” After Winning Competitive Pitch
Other than heroin, nicotine and Sex In The City re-runs, is there anything more addictive than the Pringle chip?
Now Open For Registration – NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific
NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific, is now open for online registrations for the main conference. Jointly organized by the National Retail Federation and Comexposium, Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will take place from 11 – 13 June, 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore and is expected to draw thousands […]
“He Cannot Die Without People Knowing What He’s Done”: Alan Jones Accused Of Indecently Assaulting Young Men
As sad as it is to say about these unsavoury allegations, why does it not come as any real surprise.
B&T TV – Jasmin Bedir On Why Trade Media Needs To “Drop The Shade”
Much like the arrival of tequila shots, you know you're in for a rollicking good time when Jasmin Bedir gets involved.
Kmart Does Christmas Via Dentsu Creative
Kmart is always B&T's one-stop shop at Christmas. Particularly for people we don't overly like.
Wavemaker Promotes James Boardman To Chief Strategy Officer
James Boardman amps up his Dungeons & Dragons creds as he's named Wavemaker's chief strategy officer.
When It Doesn’t Feel So Good Being Bad – It’s 2023’s Top Banned Ads
Other than a Cannes Lion, there's arguably no greater honour in advertising than getting your ad banned by a watchdog.
Taylor Swift Named Time’s Person Of The Year, Beating Out Putin, King Charles & Barbie!
Did you spend 172-hours staring at your computer screen & still didn't get Taylor Swift tickets? Stare some more here.
Petbarn & Greencross Vets Create Live Parasite Tracking Tool Via Howatson+Company
Could your incessant itch & dark urine actually be a sign of parasite infestation? Mark this as a must read.
Imogen Hewitt Promoted To Publicis’ Chief Media Officer ANZ
Imogen Hewitt ascendancy at Publicis continues apace. Not that she's to be known as Dame Imogen Hewitt.
Icon Agency Nabs Michael Knox From Think HQ
Following a period of rapid growth, independent Icon Agency has announced the appointment of Michael Knox (lead image) as executive creative director as part of its ongoing commitment to creativity and refreshed brand positioning. In this newly created position, Knox will oversee the creative output across the whole agency. Icon’s group managing director, Joanne Painter, […]
James Warburton Resigns From Seven
James Warburton calls time on his Seven career. Also refusing all calls from Rugby Australia.
DBC2 Appoints Jason Fisher To Newly Created Role Of CEO
Following a period of significant client growth, leading auto marketing agency, DBC2 has appointed Jason Fisher (lead image) to the newly created role of CEO. The appointment is part of DBC2’s long term growth strategy ahead of the agency announcing a brand refresh and expanded proposition in early-2024. As a new shareholder of the business, […]
ACCC To Crackdown On Influencers & Businesses For Misleading Advertising & Dodgy Reviews
ACCC announces crackdown on dodgy influencers and online reviews. Which, it must be said, is their job.
Alastair Baker Promoted To Havas’ National Head Of Planning
Havas' Alastair Baker has a spring in his step and a song in his heart today following work promotion.
Three New Hires At Amplify
Extra pressure on Amplify's Nescafé Blend 43 catering tin today with the arrival of three new recruits.
Troye Sivan Named GQ’s Man Of The Year
Shannon Noll once again savagely cruelled by the GQ judges as KFC work goes unrecognised at Man Of The Year awards.
Indy Clinton, The Matildas & Fitzroy Garage Party Honoured At 2023 TikTok Awards
B&T a lucky attendee at last night's TikTok Awards. Disappointed not to see any cats playing piano, however.
Digital Advertising Excellence: A Blueprint For Maximum Engagement & Sustainability
The intersection of sustainability and attention in advertising is crucial, says PubMatic’s regional director ANZ, James Young. Eliminating ads that fail to capture consumers’ attention not only reduces wasted spending but also minimises unnecessary emissions arising from those ineffective impressions. Let’s explore some strategies advertisers can adopt to enhance digital advertising for both attention and […]
What Are You Waiting For?! Enter TikTok Young Lions Now!
We're certainly not young, talented and trendy but you likely are, so enter the TikTok Young Lions comp!
Boomtown’s Final Masterclass Of 2023 Attended By Almost 100 Media Reps
Don’t treat regional media as a charity, but a real growth opportunity: That’s the message from Boomtown’s final masterclass of 2023, attended by almost 100 media industry representatives from across the nation. The masterclass was part of a series of educational sessions, delivered by Boomtown, the media collective championing advertising in regional Australia. The sessions […]
Mister Cartoon & Turtle Wax Partnership Launches In Australia & New Zealand Via DIJGTAL
DIJGTAL launches ‘The Art of Car Care’, an exciting partnership between renowned LA street artist and icon, Mister Cartoon and Turtle Wax in Australia and New Zealand.
GTA VI Trailer Smashes YouTube Viewership Records
This trailer marks great news for spotty teenagers and socially awkward people around the world.
REVEALED: The Staggering Rental Price Network Seven Paid In Exchange For Bruce Lehrmann Interview
Wish Mr Lehrmann would simply disappear from your TV screens and newsfeeds? Alas, B&T's not seeing it anytime soon.
Telstra Fined $3m By ACMA After Wrongfully Charging Customers
Do you fume every time the phone bill arrives? Take the rage 'next level' with this dodgy Telstra news.
Qantas, Optus, Andrew O’Keefe! It’s 2023’s Most Momentous F#ck Ups!
Typically, B&T likes to champion the best & the brave. However, today we're honouring 2023's most memorable calamities.
Government To Establish Copyright & AI Reference Group To Help Protect Creative Industries
It's industry news from Canberra that thankfully doesn't involve public servants misbehaving at the taxpayers' expense.
You Can Now Buy A Single McNugget To Celebrate Its 40th Birthday
McDonald's famous menu item, the McNugget, turns 40 this year. And cardiothoracic surgeons everywhere are celebrating.
Introducing Yahoo Blueprint: A New AI-powered Suite For Better Ad Performance & Optimisation
Yahoo Advertising has launched Yahoo Blueprint, a central AI suite that powers performance-based solutions within the Yahoo DSP. Fuelled by over 335 million logged in Yahoo users globally, Yahoo Blueprint enhances decisioning, makes AI more accessible, and serves as a results-driven guide throughout the campaign lifecycle to deliver better outcomes for advertisers. This new AI […]
Do Your Shopping On Company Time Says Cheesy Retro Spot From Amazon
Counting the days down till Christmas by doing as little as possible bar a spot of online shopping? This will resonate.
New Monash University Campaign Asks: Would Your Younger Self Be Proud?
Have a painful, inert sense you've f#cked your life up? Shine a light on things via this cavity searching campaign.
Foot Locker & Nike Recruit NBA’s Kevin Durant To Hype Up The Holidays
Haven't managed to shift the winter pudding? You'll lose two kilos just watching this Foot Locker campaign.