SeenThis Joins Amazon Ads Partner Network As Advanced Partner

Adaptive streaming technology company SeenThis has achieved Advanced Partner status in the Amazon Ads Partner Network from Amazon Ads.

The collaboration empowers brands and agencies to leverage SeenThis’ adaptive streaming technology to create high-performance and more sustainable video advertising campaigns across Amazon’s advertising platforms.

The Amazon Ads Partner Network is a global community of agencies, consultancies, and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals through Amazon Ads solution. Advanced Partner status is given based on demonstrated expertise, engagement with Amazon Ads, and delivered growth for advertisers.

SeenThis’ platform loads creatives instantly, and provides a dramatically better viewer experience and performance, while using less data than conventional advertising technology. Now, through its availability within the Amazon Ads solution, SeenThis is positioned to help advertisers deliver successful campaigns, while reducing their environmental impact.

“Joining the Amazon Ads Partner Network as an Advanced Partner is a significant milestone for SeenThis,” said SeenThis CEO Jesper Benon. “This collaboration highlights the power of our adaptive streaming technology to deliver the results advertisers demand, while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint of digital advertising. It’s great to be able to make the technology available to advertisers across Amazon’s Ad solution.”