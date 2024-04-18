Scroll Media Recruits Costa Panagos From Twitch

Digital publisher network Scroll Media has employed ex-Amazon Twitch gaming executive Costa Panagos (lead image) to strengthen its Scroll Gaming capability.

Panagos is highly experienced in game advertising and media sales professional with two years in account management at Twitch and three years in media sales at News Corp, so will bring his extensive media agency relationships to the team at Scroll Media. Panagos recently completed a Twitch Gameplan certification.

“I am really impressed with the enormous reach of Scroll Media’s gaming network and our ability to reach gamers across all aspects of the gaming funnel from streaming, influencers, integration and gamification,” Panagos said.

Scroll Media Australia is headed up by Adam DeRoma, who sits on the IAB Australia Gaming Council, and knows the company is committed to growing the share of in game advertising revenue spend with continued education and global case studies. “With our exclusive partnership of 4 years with Gameloft plus partnering with Player Media and more broadly iion, Scroll Media is able to showcase the best of the in game advertising best practice and champion the growth of the category”.

Gameloft and Scroll Media produce several branded mini-games for Australian brands such as Universal Pictures and Mcdonald’s, with a recent Willy Wonka campaign being entered in a Drum APAC Award due to its success at promoting the movie.

“Advances in game advertising continue to grow with new innovative ways for brands to be involved alongside streaming, so we are delighted to have game advertising expert Costa Panagos join our team,” said Scroll Media’s GM Scott Hughes.

Scroll Gaming is the largest division of Scroll Media which also represents the advertising sales for over 20 premium publishers in Australia and NZ with proprietary tech and exclusive data. Scroll Media reaches over 9,245,000 monthly unique users (Source: Ipsos December 2023) in Australia which includes mastheads such as The Roar, Supercars, Healthline and Cnet, plus reaches 4,100,000 in app users across Gameloft (Source: Gameloft servers)