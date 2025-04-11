Scotty Cam & Allianz Partner To Promote Preventative Home Care In New Video Series Alongside Tanya Hennessy & Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli

Home maintenance checks have fallen off the agenda for homeowners, with 1 in 10 surveyed homeowners (13 per cent) admitting they either never check their homes or only do so when an issue arises. Additionally, only 1 in 5 (16 per cent) conduct quarterly checks, falling short of Allianz’s recommendation for routine monthly inspections.

New research commissioned by Allianz has uncovered several reasons why surveyed Aussie homeowners shy away from conducting regular home maintenance checks with 36 per cent acknowledging its due to a lack of knowledge or skills, 32 per cent deterred by the cost of carrying out the work, and 23 per cent believing the checks are unnecessary. Despite this, 3 in 5 (63 per cent) overconfident homeowners are tackling home maintenance tasks without any professional assistance.

Australian homeowners are increasingly time-poor (18 per cent), balancing work, family and other commitments which often leaves little time for home maintenance checks to be carried out. As a result, regular checks for issues such as plumbing, checking flexi-hoses, leaks, and wear and tear are frequently neglected.

To tackle home maintenance and educate customers on how to identify and fix simple home maintenance issues, Allianz has teamed up with Scotty Cam for a 7-part educational series, where he visits the homes of Australian radio personality Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli and Australian comedian Tanya Hennessy to share valuable tips on preventative home maintenance and create safer homes for them and their families.

Launching today and available via Allianz’s website, each episode features Scotty Cam visiting the homes of Tanya Hennessy and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli to conduct simple checks on items like a flexi hoses, gutters, and bathrooms to identify potential maintenance issues and offer tips on preventing future problems.

“If I weren’t in this industry, I probably wouldn’t realise how much damage a rusty flexi hose or clogged gutter can cause. But since I do, I know that ignoring these small maintenance tasks can lead to big issues for your home and your wallet. With Allianz’s Blue Eagle initiative, we’re spreading awareness and sharing easy, actionable tips to encourage everyone to take a few minutes to do these small checks and prevent future problems,” Cam said.

Shez Ford, chief general manager, consumer at Allianz Australia, emphasised the importance of incorporating small, frequent checks into your routine, to prevent future stress.

“At Allianz, we understand that homeowners have a lot on their plates, but quick, frequent checks could prevent future complications. And who better to remind us of these small routine checks than our trusted host and handyman, Scotty Cam,” said Ford.

The future of home insurance in Australia will increasingly depend on proactive maintenance and early intervention. Through our Allianz Blue Eagle initiative and our commitment to providing care and support, we aim to empower homeowners with the knowledge and tools they need to take preventative steps in maintaining their homes” concluded Ford.