Scott Nowell, Justin Drape & Anna Fawcett To Be Inducted Into The AWARD Hall Of Fame

Scott Nowell and Justin Drape, co-founders of The Monkeys, and Anna Fawcett, executive producer at Filmgraphics, will be inducted into the prestigious AWARD Hall of Fame at a black-tie event in Sydney next month as part of This Way Up, Australia’s advertising festival of creativity.

The AWARD Hall of Fame honours outstanding members of Australia’s creative community, pioneers who have defined a generation of advertising and shaped creativity through a celebrated and original body of work, the very few who have earned legend status.

For the first time since its inception in 2009, this year’s Hall of Fame nominations have been accepted from the broader industry. More than 100 nominations were received and vetted by past Hall of Fame winners and the AWARD Council.

Nowell and Drape have made an indelible mark on the creative industry as Creative Founders of The Monkeys. What began in the back of a café in Tamarama has grown into one of Australia’s most successful and influential creative agencies. The Monkeys has consistently been recognised globally for its innovation, impact, and the extraordinary quality of its campaigns.

Fawcett, recognised as one of the country’s most dynamic and prolific producers, has played a pivotal role in creating some of Australia’s most memorable and awarded commercials and short films over the past three decades.

Her keen eye and unwavering dedication to her craft have garnered numerous awards, and her influence extends beyond production as a nurturer of talent and an inspiration to countless industry professionals as part of her efforts to foster a culture of creativity, inclusion and innovation.

“Join us for an unforgettable evening to celebrate Scott, Justin, and Anna’s incredible achievements and contributions to our industry. Each has rightly been singled out for recognition this year, and we thank everyone for their nominations,” said AWARD Chair Mandie van der Merwe. “Don’t miss what will be an inspiring evening as we honour their legacies”.

AWARD Hall of Fame Black-Tie Gala Dinner

Time: 6:30pm-10:30pm

Date: Tuesday 13 August, 2024

Venue: Harbourside Room, Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney