Scope3’s June Cheung: Still More To Be Done On Green Media & Workplace Equality

June Cheung, head of JAPAC at green adtech firm Scope3, walked away with the Adtech trophy at last year’s Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian.

Since she took home one of the coveted gongs, plenty has changed in the industry—most notably the launch of the Australian chapter of the Ad Net Zero initiative.

B&T sat down with Cheung to find out what’s changed, and what’s yet to come in the sector’s mission to cut its emissions.

B&T: How has the digital advertising market become more sustainable since you won?

June Cheung: Since last year’s awards, the digital advertising market has made significant strides. What once felt like foundational groundwork has evolved into real, measurable progress. We’re transitioning from the education and awareness phase into a decisive action phase.

This momentum is evident in a remarkable 625 per cent year-on-year increase in advertisers choosing lower-emission (Green Media) inventory, highlighting a collective commitment to reducing advertising’s carbon footprint.

Green Media Products (GMPs)—Private Marketplace (PMP) deals or campaigns that exclude ‘climate risk’ inventory—are making it easier than ever for marketers to make sustainable choices. Much like choosing paper over plastic in daily life, marketers can now prioritise media sources with lower carbon emissions relative to the broader ecosystem.

It’s been a strong year of progress—but there’s still much more work to be done!

B&T: What are your big plans for Scope3 this year, especially given the launch of the Australian Chapter of Ad Net Zero?

JC: This year, Scope3 is focused on driving meaningful change in the ad industry as sustainability moves firmly into the mainstream.

What’s particularly exciting is that early adopters are proving that optimising for sustainability doesn’t just reduce emissions—it delivers better marketing outcomes. Advertisers using sustainable strategies are reporting a 10-15 per cent improvement in performance alongside a 30-50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, signalling a transformative opportunity for marketers.

Take the University of Tasmania, as an example. After optimising their campaigns to lower carbon emissions, their click-through rates dipped slightly, but their conversion rates skyrocketed by 264 per cent. For the university, each conversion represents a student admission, making this optimisation a remarkable achievement in delivering measurable value while significantly reducing their carbon footprint.

With the Global Media Sustainability Framework (GMSF) introduced in 2024, a new era of opportunity has begun. Developed collaboratively by over 140 stakeholders, including Scope3, and guided by Ad Net Zero, the GMSF provides much-needed clarity and structure for brands and agencies ready to align their sustainability goals with actionable measures. This framework effectively removes the roadblocks that once held advertisers back, offering the consensus and guidance they’ve been waiting for.

With Ad Net Zero’s launch in Australia, we anticipate accelerated adoption of Green Media practices. The momentum is palpable, it’s an exciting time for our industry.

B&T: When you joined Scope3, you were six months pregnant. First, how’s motherhood been treating you? Second, how did you balance motherhood and working for such a rapidly growing business?

JC: Motherhood is both joyous and hard work! What I love most is learning to appreciate the small things in life—a playful afternoon at the park, or a giggle over the simplest of moments. It has also opened the door to new connections; I’ve met wonderful parents in the community who I might never have crossed paths with otherwise.

Balancing motherhood and startup life takes a village. I don’t do it all alone. I’m fortunate to have a fantastic family support network that steps in when I need to travel. Working for a remote, global business with a flexible and supportive environment also makes a huge difference. I prioritise family time by marking it off in my calendar, and I often jump back online once the kids are in bed.

Some days, it feels like I’m in a constant push/pull between work and motherhood, and finding the right balance can be a challenge. But I remind myself that this is a season of life—a beautiful, busy chapter that will one day be a cherished memory.

B&T: You’ve been working in the world of digital, data and adtech for more than 20 years. How have you seen it change and change for women, in particular?

JC: It wasn’t that long ago when leadership in our industry was almost entirely male. Over the last 20 years, I’ve witnessed a shift toward greater female representation in leadership roles. We’re also hearing more female voices—with balanced representation on industry panels becoming the norm. That’s a credit to our industry for holding each other accountable.

I’ve been fortunate to work in businesses that actively support women’s growth while also being surrounded by strong women who refuse to tolerate inequality. This dynamic has only grown stronger over the years.

While the progress has been meaningful, there are still companies with outdated practices that lag. The question now is, how do we help those organisations evolve and improve?

B&T: Why did you choose to enter the Women Leading Tech Awards?

JC: Motherhood, starting a new business, and taking on more responsibilities at work—all while navigating one of the biggest chapters of your life—is a lot to juggle. I entered the Women Leading Tech Awards to share my story, not just to celebrate these challenges, but to learn from and inspire others on a similar journey. Earning this recognition was truly the cherry on top of an already incredible year.

