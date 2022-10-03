SCA Secures Inventory Agreement With AdsWizz To Boost Australian Engagement

SCA today announced that it has entered into an agreement with AdsWizz to exclusively represent the ad inventory of select Stitcher and SiriusXM podcasts in Australia through SCA’s LiSTNR app and other podcast listening platforms.

AdsWizz’s audio advertising technology, combined with SCA’s media sales, is expected to streamline podcast inventory connections, making Stitcher and SiriusXM’s content more easily accessible to advertisers. Both Stitcher and AdsWizz are subsidiaries of Sirius XM Radio Inc.

LiSTNR has grown the Australian digital audio market over the last 18 months and believes that the addition of select premium podcasts from Stitcher and SiriusXM will continue to facilitate this growth, increase audience scale, and reinforce LiSTNR as Australia’s audio destination.

Stitcher’s slate of original podcasts include LeVar Burton Reads and The Sporkful; top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf’s How Did This Get Made and Office Ladies; award-winning documentary network Witness Docs’ All-American, and Unfinished; along with Black lifestyle and culture network More Sauce’s New Rory and Mal and Reality with the King.

SiriusXM also offers many popular original podcasts, including Busted Open and The Megyn Kelly Show. SiriusXM’s podcasts include Team Coco’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and Literally! with Rob Lowe; Freakonomics Radio, and Startalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson. SiriusXM also represents many of the biggest brands in podcasting, including Crime Junkie, NBC News and NBC Sports.

SiriusXM is an audio entertainment company in North America, and a premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM’s subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetisation.

SCA will exclusively represent select Stitcher and SiriusXM podcast content in Australia, making such content available to advertisers with the ‘LiSTNR Voice’ execution – a custom creative specifically tailored to the podcast environment using trusted, local voices to seamlessly integrate within the podcast user experience.

SCA CEO, Grant Blackley, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be teaming up with Stitcher and AdsWizz. The addition of Stitcher content to the LiSTNR platform cements our position as Australia’s audio destination for premium content. Content like Jay Shetty, Conan O’Brien, and Oprah Winfrey will add a new dimension to our premium local content slate. Combined with the AdsWizz technology, the agreement enables a flexible podcast offering in market, with advertisers benefitting from expanded targeting capabilities, rich engagement in premium content and a growing audience across all demographics.”

Brieuc Verwilghen, VP, head of commercial partnerships & strategy, EMEA & APAC at AdsWizz, said: “We’re thrilled to be helping expand the audience for Stitcher’s world class content through LiSTNR. By combining LiSTNR’s media sales force with AdsWizz’s advertising technology, buyers can reach engaged podcast audiences with enhanced targeting to ensure their ad experience is relevant and effective – something vital to podcast listeners.”