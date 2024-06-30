SCA CMO Nikki Clarkson Departs

Nikki Clarkson will reportedly leave Southern Cross Austereo after 16 years with the media company and four and a half years as its chief marketing and communications officer.

CEO John Kelly said that Nikki had made an extraordinary contribution to SCA over her “highly successful career journey.”

“She is a fiercely passionate leader, a highly respected member of the SLT and an exceptional strategic and creative marketer who has played a pivotal role in building our brands to be highly recognisable and loved in Australian households and transforming our marketing team into a data-led, performance-based group of experts,” Kelly said. “In recent times, the most outstanding work Nikki and the team have done is in building and growing the LiSTNR brand”.

“It has been a privilege to lead the marketing of mighty brands such as Triple M and The Fox, and to see the team transform in the way it has to build LiSTNR from scratch to the success it is today is inspiring,” Clarkson said on her departure. “I will miss working with John, the senior leadership team, the marketing and comms team and so many other exceptional people at the company and wish SCA every success for the future”.

In May, Clarkson was named on B&T’s Women in Media Power List long list, which recognises women making significant contributions to Australia’s advertising, marketing, and media communities. Clarkson was also recently a judge for the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards, which took place last month.