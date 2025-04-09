SBS On Demand Partners With Euronews To Extend Network News Offering

SBS is expanding its international news offering with the launch today (9 April) of the Euronews English language channel on streaming platform SBS On Demand.

Euronews will give Australian audiences access to an additional, trusted European-based news service, further strengthening our commitment to delivering diverse, international news content for all Australians.

“Being well-informed helps us all to navigate a rapidly changing world in which international events and geopolitical developments can shape our lives. The addition of Euronews to SBS On Demand underscores our commitment to delivering a range of global perspectives for Australian audiences,” said SBS director of news and current affairs, Mandi Wicks.

“We are excited to partner with a leading media network like SBS and become their first international news ad-based partner on SBS On Demand. Euronews’ purpose is to provide an independent view on and from Europe in line with the needs of our global audience who seek reliable, independent and fact-based journalism – a hallmark of our group for over three decades,” said Euronews chief business officer, Maxime Carboni.

Euronews will join SBS’s already extensive news offering, which includes bulletins from 51 international providers. This comprehensive news portfolio meets growing demand for 24/7 global news coverage and aligns with SBS’s strategy to extend its free and accessible news and entertainment offerings.

Australia’s most trusted news provider, SBS is committed to delivering diverse international, multicultural and multilingual programming, for all Australians. The addition of Euronews reinforces SBS On Demand’s commitment to offering a one-stop platform for international news and entertainment, building on the success of its existing FAST channels (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) and extensive content library.

That news offering will be further enhanced when a France 24 FAST Channel launches in the near future.

Audiences can access this new FAST channel on all compatible devices, seamlessly integrated into SBS On Demand’s user-friendly interface.