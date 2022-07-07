SBS Launches Multilingual Australian Census Explorer

SBS has launched the Australian Census Explorer, a new tool designed to allow advertisers to explore and compare census data from 2021 all the way back to 2011.

“SBS is proud to launch the SBS Australian Census Explorer, a powerful tool for anyone looking to get a clear picture of multicultural Australia in 2021-22,” said Adam Sadler, director of media sales for SBS. “For marketers and agencies SBS Media expects the website to have a broad application through the website’s ability to provide data visualisations of rapidly evolving demographics of Australia.

“As highlighted by the ABS’ Census data released last week there were a number of fresh insights, relevant for advertisers, be it shifts in demographics with the number of millennials catching up to baby boomers, Punjabi becoming Australia’s fastest-growing language or deep diving the 167 First Nations languages that are spoken across this broad country. SBS and SBS Media is uniquely placed to serve both this growing multicultural population and the advertisers who are eager to speak to all Australians.”

The SBS Australian Census Explorer can be used by businesses to compare and contrast local area population data from the last three censuses, allowing them to be accurately informed in the data trends occurring in their local communities.

This includes data regarding the migrant population in Australia, which showed that at the time of the 2021 census, more than half of all Australians were first or second-generation migrants.

The platform is also multilingual, and is available in Arabic, Greek, Italian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, and Vietnamese, presenting a powerful visual of who are as Australians today through fun and easy-to-use interactive elements.