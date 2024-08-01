SBS Inks 10 Year Renewable Energy Deal With ZEN Energy

ZEN Energy will supply SBS’s New South Wales and Victoria-based operations with 100 per cent renewable energy over the next 10 years with Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) uniquely paired with the 226.8MW Collector Wind Farm in NSW.

SBS is the first Australian media organisation to switch to 100 per cent renewable energy in FY23. This commitment will now be achieved over the long term through the 10-year agreement with ZEN.

SBS has set the most ambitious target of any Australian media outlet, to reach Net Zero across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2045. SBS has also partnered with Scope3 to measure emissions from advertising technology, affording advertising clients greater transparency of carbon emissions from their advertising campaigns.

ZEN was Australia’s first energy company to commit to the global Science-based Targets initiative for corporate action on climate change. SBS has also applied to have its Net Zero targets validated by the initiative.

The Collector Wind Farm commenced operations in 2022 and consists of 54 turbines collectively producing 528GWh each year, capable of powering 80,000 NSW homes and saving close to 320,000 tonnes of CO2 emission each year. The wind farm project has also involved an industry-leading community benefit sharing scheme.

“SBS is proud to lead the way in the media industry by committing to 100% renewable energy. Our partnership with ZEN Energy underscores our commitment to sustainability and sets a new standard for reducing carbon emissions in media. Our goal is to inspire others in the industry to take meaningful steps towards a greener future,” said SBS chief financial officer, Nitsa Niarchos.

SBS Head of Sustainability, Abigail Thomas added: “This 10-year agreement with ZEN Energy through wind power ensures that SBS’s commitment to carbon reduction is not just a short-term initiative but a long-term strategy. By securing a decade of 100% renewable energy, we are taking significant steps towards our Net Zero targets and demonstrating our dedication to sustainability efforts and innovation in Australia’s media sector.”

“SBS is already an industry leader in community engagement and a champion of diversity. ZEN is honoured to be able to now assist SBS deepen its connections to Australians by becoming an industry leader in climate action,” ZEN Energy CEO, Anthony Garnaut.

“As part of our responsibilities under the Science-Based Targets Initiative, ZEN has voluntarily committed to reduce its scope 3 (sold electricity) emissions. This means we are partnering with our customers to transition their contracts to 100 per cent renewable electricity, and we’ve committed to only sign new contracts where 100 per cent renewable is achieved within the contract period,” Garnaut added.