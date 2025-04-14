SBS Becomes First Australian Broadcaster To Have Near & Long-Term Carbon Reduction Targets Validated By The SBTi

SBS has had its carbon reduction trajectory, both near-term and long-term Net Zero targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) assesses corporate modelling and targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change. The SBTi is the world’s leading authority in this area, providing guidance and tools that help companies set targets that align with the latest climate science and the Paris Agreement.

“We are immensely proud that our near-term and Net Zero target has been validated by the SBTi,” said James Taylor, managing director of SBS. “As I have said before, this is an area SBS can and should lead in. We are an organisation that sits at the intersection of both public and commercial media and our commitment to more sustainable practices helps pave a way for others in the industry.”

“Climate science is clear: rapid and deep emissions cuts are essential if we are to achieve global Net Zero,” said Susan Jenny Ehr, interim chief executive officer of the Science Based Targets initiative. “Today, the Special Broadcasting Service steps up, joining the growing list of companies cutting emissions across their entire value chain in line with science, and actively contributing to limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

In 2023, SBS took a clear leadership position within the Australian media and became the first broadcaster to set an ambitious pathway towards Net Zero on all its emissions – both direct emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and supplier emissions (Scope 3). It also became the first media organisation to begin carbon measurement using Sustainable Screens Australia’s albert Toolkit to measure and reduce emissions for production.

Last year SBS also confirmed it had moved to a 10-year renewable energy power purchase agreement making it Australia’s first 100 per cent renewable media organisation.

SBS Head of Sustainability Abigail Thomas noted SBTi’s Target Validation Team has classified SBS’s Scope 1, 2 and 3 near-term target of a 42 per cent reduction in emissions from the FY22 base year by 2030 as in line with the current science.

SBTi also evaluated SBS’s Scope 1, 2, and 3 long-term target of reaching Net Zero by 2045, and commended SBS for selecting the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process, confirming that this target is aligned to the 1.5 degrees Celsius mitigation pathway.

“We are very pleased that SBTi, the leading global organisation in this space, has validated our modelling and confirmed that it is in line with the latest science,” said Thomas. “We have already taken substantial steps to reduce our carbon footprint – however the work on achieving Net Zero continues and will be a strategic priority for many years to come as we work towards our 2045 target.”

SBS Media also recently launched its inaugural Sustainability Challenge pushing brands and advertising agencies to do more to normalise sustainable behaviour and better environmental consumer practices in their advertising. The challenge has offered $500,000 in advertising inventory for the best TV creative idea.