Marketing

Saudi Tourism CEO Says Its Future Economy Will Be Driven By “Young, Talented Creatives”

Nancy Hromin
Nancy Hromin
3 Min Read

Saudi Tourism’s CEO Fahd Hamidaddin made his debut at Cannes Lions to a packed house in the Palais, where he espoused his views on Saudi’s creatively driven future economy.

Hamidaddin said: “We are experiencing a transformation which takes Saudi from being oil dependent to becoming a fully diversified hyper-growth economy that sits at the centre of the world – economically, socially and creatively as well”

Nearly 70 per cent of Saudis are under 35 and if you think you know Saudi, think again. Even Saudis living in the country don’t recognise Saudi anymore he said. Saudi’s modernisation has been driven by its young population.

“Young, talented, determined creatives, young women and men, that are willing to take risks, creatives that have not just open minds, and open hearts but open arms for all other worlds creators,” he said.

Hamidaddin went on to profile four women and three men who have started creative businesses in tourism, a small sample size given its spending of close to $1 trillion for Tourism CAPEX projects.

He went on to share cultural developments that have taken place in the Kingdom over the past few years, highlighting the largest electronic festival in the world which attracted more than 600,000 attendees with headline legendary DJ Calvin Harris.

Strikingly, he said that the Kingdom’s approach to tourism is to “analyse the world’s failures, not successes” highlighting problems with over-tourism and failures to protect biodiversity.

While most people think of Saudi as a desert, it also boasts the pristine 2,000 km-long Red Sea. He went on to say sustainability is a big word that everybody talks about but not many do much. Not because of a lack of will and good intention, but because it is difficult, and it comes with a hefty price – particularly for those economies that had previously relied on the extractive industries. He said that Saudi is investing heavily in the area because it believes that eventually, it will be rewarded by the most demanding of travellers.

“One of the biggest challenges that the world is witnessing today is polarisation. It’s okay to have disagreement. But that is different to polarisation. 90 per cent of the world has only visited 10 per cent of the world. For example, when they go to France, most of them only go to Paris. We want to change this so that all of Saudi gets the benefit of tourism and all travellers get to see the beauty of the whole country,” he said.

Hamidaddin then said with a heartfelt close “With open hearts and on behalf of the Saudi people, we welcome you to the heart of Arabia.”

Related posts:

  1. Calling All Adland Stars: The Hunt Is On For Jurors For Spikes Asia 2023!
  2. Future Lions 2024 Invites Young People To Be Heard With Spotify
  3. ‘It’s Awkward’: Nearly Half Of Creatives Say Agency-Client Relationship Is Breaking Down
  4. TikTok For Good Launchpad At Cannes Lions: Creativity & Purpose Driving Change
TAGGED: ,
Avatar
By Nancy Hromin
Follow:
Extensive organisational capability and strategy experience working across many industry sectors, small and large organisations including media, advertising, music, private equity, finance, law, professional services, government, retail and FMCG's. People Strategies, Restructures, change programs and leadership capability are core business areas for our consulting practise. Masters thesis was on company culture and consulting focus is to coach leaders and HR Practitioners on implementing transformational change through shifting the culture of a team or company. Contributor to B and T Magazine and digital assets Contributor to Travel Weekly Magazine and digital assets

Latest News

TikTok For Good Launchpad At Cannes Lions: Creativity & Purpose Driving Change
Best of the Best: Here Are The Media Planning Directors Leading Some Of The Sharpest Minds In The Industry
MECCA & Adyen Join Forces To Power Payments With Enhanced Security
New Research Reveals Australian Seniors Feel Invisible In Marketing
Register Lost your password?