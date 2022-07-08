Sarah Ferguson Goes Viral For Tough Jacinda Ardern Question

Sarah Ferguson is kicking off her 7.30 reign by going viral for asking New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern a particularly tough question.

While interviewing Ardern, Ferguson said: “How does it feel to be more popular abroad than it is at home?”

Ardern took the question on the chin and replied, “My total focus is at home. That’s what matters to me,” she said.

Ferguson is referring to the fact that Ardern is usually lumped with praise on the world stage. However, in New Zealand, she’s actually taken a hit in the polls assumedly because of her strict stance on the pandemic and the tense economic times.

Interestingly the interview made the rounds of social media, with plenty of people weighing in on Ferguson’s direct line of questioning.

Ultimately, Ferguson is asking the tough questions, and surely they always get the most interesting answers.