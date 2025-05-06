Samsung TV Plus Taps Into K-Pop Mania With SM Entertainment Partnership Bringing Performances To The Screen On Dedicated New Channel

Samsung TV Plus has teamed up with SM Entertainment to bring K-Pop’s biggest performances to the screen in celebration of its 30th anniversary. As part of the partnership, Samsung TV Plus will debut a new, dedicated SMTOWN channel.

The partnership will kick off its first live event from the Los Angeles Dignity Health Sports Park on 12 May, starting at 11 am AEST.

The lineup includes: TVXQ!, SUPER JUNIOR, KEY, MINHO of SHINee, SUHO, CHANYEOL, KAI of EXO, Red Velvet (IRENE, SEULGI, JOY), NCT127, NCT DREAM, WayV, aespa, RIIZE, NCT WISH, Hearts2Hearts and SMTR25.

K-Pop fans from around the globe can experience live performances across 18 countries, with concert replays, music videos, and playlists with additional K-Content added to the channel following the SMTOWN LIVE 2025 concert.

“Our partnership with SM Entertainment reflects our continued commitment to leading the K-Content space through bold investments and exclusive experiences,” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and global head of Samsung TV Plus.

“By bringing this milestone event to audiences around the globe, we’re not only celebrating K-Pop’s growing popularity, but further expanding the depth of the Samsung TV Plus K-Content offering, which remains amongst the largest in the world,” Brodsky added.

From titles across a variety of genres like K-Dramas, K-Crime, K-Thrillers, K-Romance and now K-Pop, Samsung TV taps into the cultural tie-ins that have made K-Content a global phenomenon.