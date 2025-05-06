Advertising

Samsung TV Plus Taps Into K-Pop Mania With SM Entertainment Partnership Bringing Performances To The Screen On Dedicated New Channel

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Samsung TV Plus has teamed up with SM Entertainment to bring K-Pop’s biggest performances to the screen in celebration of its 30th anniversary. As part of the partnership, Samsung TV Plus will debut a new, dedicated SMTOWN channel.

The partnership will kick off its first live event from the Los Angeles Dignity Health Sports Park on 12 May, starting at 11 am AEST.

The lineup includes: TVXQ!, SUPER JUNIOR, KEY, MINHO of SHINee, SUHO, CHANYEOL, KAI of EXO, Red Velvet (IRENE, SEULGI, JOY), NCT127, NCT DREAM, WayV, aespa, RIIZE, NCT WISH, Hearts2Hearts and SMTR25.

K-Pop fans from around the globe can experience live performances across 18 countries, with concert replays, music videos, and playlists with additional K-Content added to the channel following the SMTOWN LIVE 2025 concert.

“Our partnership with SM Entertainment reflects our continued commitment to leading the K-Content space through bold investments and exclusive experiences,” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and global head of Samsung TV Plus.

“By bringing this milestone event to audiences around the globe, we’re not only celebrating K-Pop’s growing popularity, but further expanding the depth of the Samsung TV Plus K-Content offering, which remains amongst the largest in the world,” Brodsky added.

From titles across a variety of genres like K-Dramas, K-Crime, K-Thrillers, K-Romance and now K-Pop, Samsung TV taps into the cultural tie-ins that have made K-Content a global phenomenon.

Related posts:

  1. Mandie Van Der Merwe Warns Marketers ‘Don’t Turn AI Tools Into Brand Killers’
  2. Attivo Group Hires Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory’s Anthony Gregorio As Executive Chairman
  3. “Don’t Wait for Permission. Find Your Voice”: How Anna Quinn Is Redefining Power & Purpose At Are Media
  4. Former MiQ Director Aimee Gossage Joins Audience Group As Head Of Investment
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Hipages Names New CMO
Sandpiper Group: Business Leaders Blame The US, Not China, For Trade War
Donna Guest Joins The Limitless Equation Podcast To Talk Resilience
‘Check Your Sources’ – Pravda Australia’s ‘Portal Kombat’ Operation
Register Lost your password?