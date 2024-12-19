AdvertisingNewsletter

Sam Hegg Appointed Head Of Retail Media At Bunnings

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read
Sam Hegg

Sam Hegg has been appointed head of retail media at Bunnings

Hegg joins after nearly three years working as the head of strategy and planning at Redworks Media. Here he lead the strategy and planning function for Coles’ retail media arm – Coles 360. Prior to joining Redworks Media, he was executive director of strategy at dentsu International.

Hegg made the announcement in a post on LinkedIn yesterday.

“Excited to announce that I started at Bunnings this week, joining the iconic business as Head of Retail Media. Such a great opportunity to work with Justine Mills and the team to build something really compelling for brands,” he wrote.

“Big thanks to everyone at Redworks and Coles for the last 3 years… some of the most rewarding and enjoyable years of my career”.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

