Sam Hegg Appointed Head Of Retail Media At Bunnings

Sam Hegg has been appointed head of retail media at Bunnings.

Hegg joins after nearly three years working as the head of strategy and planning at Redworks Media. Here he lead the strategy and planning function for Coles’ retail media arm – Coles 360. Prior to joining Redworks Media, he was executive director of strategy at dentsu International.

Hegg made the announcement in a post on LinkedIn yesterday.

“Excited to announce that I started at Bunnings this week, joining the iconic business as Head of Retail Media. Such a great opportunity to work with Justine Mills and the team to build something really compelling for brands,” he wrote.

“Big thanks to everyone at Redworks and Coles for the last 3 years… some of the most rewarding and enjoyable years of my career”.