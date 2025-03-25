S4 Capital’s Monks Signs Partnership Deal With Hightouch In APAC

Hightouch, data and AI platform for marketing and personalisation, has named Monks, the global, digital and unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc as a certified reseller in APAC, expanding access to customer service for its technology in the APAC region.

The partnership enhances Monks’ ability to provide clients with data and AI solutions for personalised experiences and marketing effectiveness.

Monks has an established footprint across the APAC region and deep data and marketing advisory and implementation capabilities. These are a perfect complement to Hightouch’s best-in-class composable CDP and AI Decisioning technology.

“Enterprises in the APAC region are setting the global pace in adopting composable CDP and AI agents for marketing. Monks is the ideal partner to help Hightouch support the rapid deployment of these technologies in the region,” Kashish Gupta, CEO of Hightouch said.

“The journey to successfully becoming data-driven and deploying AI starts with data. But many businesses struggle with fragmented data sources, messy pipelines, and the difficulty of extracting actionable insights. Monks helps clients overcome these challenges by offering a structured approach to integrate, harmonise, and analyse data efficiently upon. Hightouch can then activate that foundation with the fastest enterprise CDP and AI deployments in the industry,” Gupta added.

“Our team of data architects, analysts, and engineers offers services to solve this problem. Monks will work to integrate the entire data supply chain, breaking down these silos and enabling a wider, more holistic view of our client’s data. Once data readiness and wide data is achieved, the Hightouch Composable platform can be applied to activate with their library of pre-built integrations and start to deliver AI-powered personalised experiences,” Jakub Otrząsek, SVP, data, APAC at Monks added.