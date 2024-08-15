Ryvalmedia Adds Slew Of New Client Wins & Retentions To Its Roster

Ryvalmedia continues its growth and business momentum with several new client wins and retentions over the past six months across its Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane offices.

New partnerships include Millbrook Group, Machines4U, Fixed Teeth Australia, Guide Dogs ACT/NSW, Deco Rugs, Narellan Pools, Aletek, and The Jungle Tribe.

In addition, the agency has retained Hisense and an extended global remit for ergoPouch to include the US and UK, and Specialized in New Zealand.

“Our approach to growth is relentless; as the macro-economic conditions shift in Australia and abroad, client retention, results, and winning for our clients is our focus. Great to see the team led by Joseph Pardillo, Bianca Falloon, and Mark Power continue to deliver in challenging market conditions,” said RyanCap CEO Simon Ryan.

“Managing three companies across the three eastern seaboard markets is a good sweet spot for me.

“Having previously managed over 23 entities across five markets and having a line of sight into Asia, the RyanCap portfolio of companies and geographic split is not complicated. Balance is achieved by having great management across the portfolio and forward-thinking clients.

“This enables me to focus on the overall growth of the business and brand extensions to ensure relevance and opportunities for our brands”.

Ryan added that challenges will always exist in the market. The changing landscape and economic fluctuations mean “a strong plan and an unrelenting approach to growth are the focus”.