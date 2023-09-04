Rose Byrne Brings Some A-List Clout To New Work For Domain Via Howatson+Company

In partnership with Howatson+Company, Domain has launched a new campaign starring Rose Byrne and and US actor Bobby Cannavale.

The campaign introduces the new brand platform Know what we know which reflects Domain’s commitment to power more customers with confidence in their property journey.

Rebecca Darley, chief marketing officer, Domain said, “In an era where information is the most valuable asset, Know What We Know bridges the gap between the experts and the seekers. As a data and tech-powered business, Domain is on a journey to leverage its assets to guide Aussies through every step of their property journey.

Many Australians can relate to that feeling of property obsession, going above and beyond in their property search to feel confident they are making the right decision. This proved fertile ground to bring to life the new re-imagined search experience in the Domain App, and stretch the brand into a lighthearted and entertaining territory. With Domain gone are the days of undercover suburb stakeouts and uninformed decisions, you have the power to know what the experts know, empowering you to navigate your property journey with confidence.”

Through the campaign series, Rose and Bobby play a couple who go to extreme lengths to try and uncover information that will help them find the right property. Each film is resolved by Domain’s brand new search experience, including exclusive features ‘Search by School Zone’, ‘Recently Sold Prices’, and ‘Suburb Insights’.

The films were directed by Trent O’Donnell known for his comedy series including No Activity, Colin from Accounts, Ghosts and Hacks.

Executive creative directors Richard Shaw and Jeremy Hogg add “Since day one, Rebecca and the Domain team have spoken of their ambition for the business and the brand — you can see that ambition in this first campaign. We couldn’t be more excited to launch ‘Know what we know’ for Domain and continue to build the platform together.”

The campaign includes TV, Online, OOH, Radio, Social and sponsorship of Allianz Stadium.

Credits

Client: Domain Group

Chief marketing officer: Rebecca Darley Director Marketing Strategy and Insights: Heather McGovern

Director of PR & Communications: Sarah Macartney

Head of brand: Andrew Younis

Senior marketing manager: Shanika Campton

Senior marketing manager: Sarah Skinner

Marketing manager: Madde King

Marketing manager: Rebecca Gerometta

Domain creative team: Jeff Boisvert, Melinda Craig, Madeleine Fallins, Marcelo Canizares

Agency: Howatson+Company

Chief executive officer: Chris Howatson

Executive creative directors: Richard Shaw, Jeremy Hogg

Senior art directors: Britt Manning, Tom Macphail

Senior copywriter: Alberta Gunner

Head of production: Holly Alexander

Senior producer: Natalie Greaves

Managing partner: Kristie Thistlethwaite

Senior business director: Kirsty Taylor

Chief strategy officer: Dom Hickey

Head of PR: Ben Handberg

Head of design: Caroline Gilroy

Senior designer: Dana Rogers

Senior experience designer: Chloe Schumacher

Finished artist / retoucher: Simon Merrifield

Media agency: PHD Media

Production company: Beautiful State, Soft Citizen

Director: Trent O’Donnell

Post production: The Editors

Photographer: Dave Todon

Sound: Rumble Studios

