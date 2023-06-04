Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars

Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars
    Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced that multiple ARIA Award-winning blues rock band, The Teskey Brothers, will grace its June-August issue cover, which also lands in Coles supermarkets for the first time putting it in over 800 additional retailers across the country.

    Australia’s very own blues brothers, Josh and Sam Teskey granted Rolling Stone AU/NZ exclusive access into their homes, where they shared the story of their careers to date.

    The cover story, written by Rolling Stone contributor Lars Brandle, chronicles the recent experiences they’ve had raising their young families and learning to be dads, how Josh Teskey’s struggles with a vocal injury changed the way he approaches singing, and the significant impact the support of the late Michael Gudinski had on their careers.

    The process behind their third studio album, The Winding Way, is also explored in depth, with Josh and Sam Teskey revealing how the record came together in an unfamiliar setting.

    Rolling Stone AU/NZ editor-in-chief, Poppy Reid, said: “Generous almost seems too light a word to describe how The Teskey Brothers invited us into their world. Lars Brandle spent many hours with the pair, hanging at the cover shoot in Melbourne and an entire afternoon at Josh Teskey’s family home with his wife and kids  — where he even went through Josh’s record collection.

    “Lars also did multiple additional interviews, including an extended hang with the band’s Grammy-winning producer Eric J Dubowsky at his Sydney studio. Rolling Stone is renowned for impactful, important journalism and the ability to offer fans unprecedented access to their favourite artists. Our latest cover story just does that.”

    Josh Teskey, said: “It was really really exciting to be the cover artist on the front of Rolling Stone, it’s a real honour and it feels like a moment in history for us. I think all bands and artists feel like it’s this moment in your career where you’re like ‘yes, all right, we’re on the cover of Rolling Stone’.

    “We were really blown away by the professionalism of everyone involved, a really fun photo shoot to be a part of – big thanks to everyone for that. And I love how it’s come out, it’s really different for us.”

    Sam Teskey, added: “We’re never had an interview where they put so much focus and spent so much time on us and our families. We had Lars come down for three days to really focus on us and I think that’s what really made it a special interview, as he really got in-depth with us. It felt like there is a lot of love that goes into this magazine.

    “People have written songs about it, this is it. It’s one of those pinch-me moments. Like, that’s right, this is amazing, we’re completely blown away by it.”

