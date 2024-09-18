Robert Irwin To Host 2024 TikTok Awards

TikTok’s highly anticipated annual awards show, TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe, is back with beloved conservationist, TV personality, and TikTok star Robert Irwin taking centre stage as the host.

The star-studded event continues its longstanding relationship with global skincare brand CeraVe as presenting partner, with TikTok pleased to announce a new partnership with M&M’s. An expanded broadcast partnership with Foxtel Group will once again see BINGE as the streaming home of the event with it also broadcast on Foxtel and curated content streamed on Kayo Sports.

With last year’s show watched by over 2.2 million people on TikTok alone, the TikTok Awards is back for a night that celebrates the diversity, uniqueness, and achievements of TikTok storytellers, with more awards, nominees, groundbreaking performances, and new brand partners.

Taking place on Wednesday, 27 November at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, TikTok’s night of nights will bring together the most-watched creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments on TikTok from 2024.

An impressive fourteen awards will be up for grabs, recognising the best of TikTok including Creator of the Year presented by CeraVe, Video of the Year, and the TikTok For Good Award. New awards making their debut this year include Food Creator of the Year, Sport & Fitness Creator of the Year, Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year, and the Learn on TikTok Award. M&M’s will present this year’s Comedy Creator of the Year Award, celebrating the creator who made us laugh the most in 2024.

“TikTok has become a crucial platform for me to share my message and my life at Australia Zoo. I am so grateful that I get to showcase our conservation efforts and behind-the-scenes action with over 7.5 million followers. Now as host of this year’s TikTok Awards, I’m excited to celebrate Aussie creators and businesses who are leading the charge on TikTok, all while having some serious fun on stage,” said Irwin.

TikTok is teaming up with Wildlife Warriors, the charity founded by the Irwin family, as the official charity partner for this year’s Awards. “I’m stoked that Wildlife Warriors is the official charity partner for this year’s TikTok Awards because it means more people in Australia and around the world will be able to get on board and support our work to protect endangered species and preserve natural habitats,” added Irwin.

“With a beloved national icon as our host, new brand partners, growing broadcast distribution, and new awards, this year’s TikTok Awards is set to be bigger and better! Robert’s infectious energy will set the stage for an unforgettable night celebrating the creativity and diversity of our TikTok community. We’re also proud to continue our partnerships with CeraVe and BINGE, and are pleased to welcome M&M’s and Wildlife Warriors to our expanding roster of partners,” said Simon Bates, head of content for TikTok Australia and New Zealand.

“As a brand with a well-established and highly dedicated TikTok community, we’re looking forward to seeing many of our favourite creators on the 27 November for the TikTok Awards, alongside the best TikTok creators Australia and New Zealand has to offer. This year’s awards show is set to be the biggest one yet and CeraVe is excited to be partnering with TikTok again for the highly anticipated event,” said =Sophie Lacorne, senior brand manager at CeraVe.

Fans will be able to catch all of the action on TikTok LIVE on the night, or watch the replay on BINGE and FOX8, and, for the first time ever, a special sports edit of the show will be available on Kayo Sports.

“We’re pleased to extend our partnership with TikTok as the broadcast partner for the 2025 TikTok Awards. BINGE is thrilled to be at the forefront of this special event celebrating creativity, entertainment, and culture. Our BINGE customers love to share, create and talk about the hottest shows like House of the Dragon, Colin from Accounts, FBoy Island, and cult classic The Sopranos which is why our TikTok community has more than doubled in the last year,” said Fiona King, director of marketing at BINGE.

The TikTok Awards will host over 1,500 creators, businesses, and VIPs for a jam-packed evening featuring music performances, international guests, #FoodTok trucks and much more. Voting for nominees will open to the public on 23 October ahead of the awards on 27 November.