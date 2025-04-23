From Crocs To The Cha-Cha: Robert Irwin Set To Make Dancing With The Stars Debut In 2025

Fresh off his internet-breaking underwear campaign with Bonds, the 21-year-old wildlife warrior has been announced as the first contestant for season 34 of Dancing with the Stars USA. That’s right — Robert is heading to the American ballroom, following in the (very well-polished) footsteps of big sister Bindi, who cha-cha’d her way to the DWTS crown back in 2015.

The show, which last pulled in nearly 8 million U.S. viewers, is expected to premiere in September. And judging by the fan buzz already surrounding the announcement, Robert might just be on track to become America’s next favourite Aussie export.

But long before he was shaking it on the stage, Robert was wrangling crocodiles and charming audiences as co-host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! earlier this year. Turns out, a jungle isn’t too different from a ballroom – both are filled with unpredictable creatures, dramatic exits, and the occasional glitter bomb.

Speaking to B&T earlier this year, Irwin said that he doesn’t think of himself as a celebrity.

“My mission and my purpose is to try and make the world a better place, not only in the field of wildlife conservation and environmental preservation, but but also as a young Australian bloke who can hopefully try and be a voice for other young people to realise their own voice and their own potential to make change,” he said.

Irwin is mindful about looking after himself and speaking out on topics that are important to him, such as mental health and how to combat climate change – a space he will surely continue to explore as he branches out into this new endeavour.

“The childhood that I have had has been incredible, but it is also weird when you go to the grocery store and there’s paparazzi out the front wanting to know what you bought at the grocery store. It’s Tim Tams, by the way,” he said. “Being in the public eye definitely comes with its challenges and it can be hard to navigate, but I feel grateful that I’ve always had a great family around me, supporting me and ensuring that I stay level headed.”

Speaking to Yahoo last June, Robert dropped an early hint that he had dancing dreams, saying: “I can wrangle crocs, but can I Paso Doble? It’d be really fun.” Fast forward a year, and the dream’s a reality.

Sister Bindi, of course, wasted no time cheering on her little bro with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

“Robert, you are going to absolutely shine in the ballroom. I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved. Can’t wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness and determination.”

As for what we can expect from Robert on the dance floor? Given his natural showmanship and national treasure status, the only real question is: will there be a croc-themed jive?

There is no word yet as to where we will be able to witness all the action from Australian shores, but stay tuned, because come September, it’s not just the animals at Australia Zoo who’ll be watching his every move.

Real crocs a bit too much for you? Get your tickets to Cairns Crocodiles instead!