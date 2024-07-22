Robert Irwin & Julia Morris: Legacies, Friendships And Chasing Gold… Logies That Is

As the son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin is blazing a trail guided by his father’s legacy. With conservation in his blood, Irwin has taken his father’s mission by the reins, charting his own path to share his family’s vital work with the world.

This year, alongside another Aussie icon, Julia Morris, Irwin stepped into the world of presenting, appearing on Network 10 as the co-host of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

The pair’s first season side by side was nothing short of a success, building a great friendship and on-screen chemistry while securing the pair a Gold Logie nomination each. Ahead of the Logies next month, the pair took some time out of their busy schedules to chat with B&T.

@robertirwin So honoured to be nominated at this years Logie Awards for the Gold Logie and the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter. Australia – Go vote at the link in my bio! How cool that my fantastic co-host Julia Morris is also nominated! Dream come true ☺️ https://vote.tvweeklogies.com.au ♬ original sound – Robert Irwin

When he was first welcomed into the I’m A Celebrity world, Irwin accepted with one condition: that one crucial part of the program gets a big shakeup. His entrance into the program marked the end of all wildlife use, including the consumption of animals and organs. This shake-up, in addition to his expertise in the world of conservation, has allowed Irwin to share his mission on a whole new level.

According to Irwin, the nomination is a recognition of the mission, message, and cause behind everything he does: wildlife conservation. “My entire life has been based around legacy from when I was really young. It’s not just what I do, but it’s who I am. This has been in my blood for so long, and spreading that message through the visual medium, whether behind the camera or in front of the camera, has been my absolute passion”.

“Dad’s legacy, this incredible mission that he laid out – he laid the groundwork for me to pick all of that up and carry that on. That’s the honour of my lifetime. But it’s also a great honour to forge my own path to create my own legacy. And this nomination feels like the first time there’s recognition for that. It means a lot to do that for Dad, but it’s also a very important legacy that I hope the next generation can listen to,” Irwin told B&T.

As part of that legacy, Morris told B&T that Irwin had taught her a lot over the span of their time working together, with the 20-year-old always searching for new ways to spread the conservation message.

“I’m 56, and Robert’s taught me things. For example, when I was in the car this morning, on my way to do some early interviews, I noticed how psycho the full moon was. Now, Robert told me that the full moon is the poacher’s best friend because it lights up the area so that the poachers can see where the animals are. So in years gone by, I’ve seen the full moon, and I’ve thought of it fondly and, you know, with the same kind of romance that others have. And yet now, when I look at the full moon, I’m just like, I hope the rhinos are all right”.

In terms of what Morris has taught Irwin in return? She confesses it’s mostly swear words.

For Morris, who is nominated for the third time, being one of the “magic seven” is an honour, but what makes it all that more special is getting to do it beside one of her best mates. “To do it side by side with someone I absolutely love has been an entirely different experience. To be able to share that focus with someone I deeply love and admire. That’s the bonus; I can honestly say hand on heart, I don’t care who wins because we’ve already won; Robert, I and everybody else in the industry knows that”.

It truly is that connection, and foundation of friendship that made the show so successful this season in particular, resonating with audiences across the country. “I feel like our age really just melted into the background while two friends came forward to present a show that they both really love,” Morris explained.

“You know you’ve struck gold when it’s easy, and you can just breathe a sigh of relief and just have fun,” Irwin echoed.

“I thought I’d struck gold the first time; it’s not often that you can then strike gold a second time. I’ve struck platinum… I’ve struck a diamond,” Morris joked. “We’re not the cool kids… we’re so dangerously authentic at times, and it just works”.