RMIT Unveils New Campaign, ‘What The Future?!’ Via Dentsu Creative

RMIT has unveiled a new global campaign via Dentsu Creative, with the tagline “What the future?’
The campaign is the first major work commissioned for the university since it appointed Dentsu Creative in 2023.
It sees the launch of RMIT’s evolved brand line, ‘Ready for what’s next’.
“With ‘What the future?!’, we wanted to take on the big, real-world challenges—AI, the cost of living, and the uncertainty around careers. It’s a bold, brave campaign that doesn’t just ask the tough questions but shows there’s a way forward at RMIT. What makes it even more special is that it features our own students, alumni, and staff. We’re all about giving students the skills and mindset to create the future, and we couldn’t be prouder of this work and what it stands for,” RMIT University associate brand director Simon Cormack said.
“What the future is pretty much a daily response to the news these days. We thought it made a good conversation starter when talking to young people about their future. I’m also an RMIT Alumnus, still in the game a couple of decades of change later, so I’m kind of living proof of the proposition,” Dentsu Creative Chief Creative Officer, Ben Coulson added.
The campaign will be live across YouTube, TikTok, Meta and streaming services.
Credits:
Client: Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT)
Chief Experience Officer: Chaminda Ranasinghe
Director, Global Marketing: Carmen Gould
Assistant Director, Brand: Simon Cormack
Creative Agency: Dentsu Creative
Chief Creative Officer: Ben Coulson
Executive Creative Director: Sarah McGregor
Group Creative Director: Zac Pritchard
Creative Director: V. Wassim Kanaan
Senior Producer: Tom Pearce
National Head of Strategy: Graham Alvarez-Jarratt
Managing Director: Katie Firth
Managing Partner: Hayden Isaacs
Group Account Director: Catherine Nolan
Senior Account Manager: Bart Wright
Production Company: Revolver
Director: Leilani Croucher
• Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie
• Executive Producer/Partner: Pip Smart
• Producer: Caroline Kruck
• Post Producer: Lily Warland
• Facilitating Producer: Carson Ng
• DOP: Andy Commis
• Production Designer: Helen Fitzgerald
• Post Production- Editor, Colourist, Motion Designer, VFX/Online: Scott Stirling
• Additional VFX Compositing: Viv Baker
• Additional Graphic Design: Madeleine-Eve Pattison
• Music composition & Post-audio: Otis
• Casting: Citizen Jane
Media Agency: The Media Store
• Chief Strategy Officer: Sam Cousins
• Senior Digital Manager: Elaina Opare