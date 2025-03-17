RMIT Unveils New Campaign, ‘What The Future?!’ Via Dentsu Creative

RMIT has unveiled a new global campaign via Dentsu Creative, with the tagline “What the future?’

The campaign is the first major work commissioned for the university since it appointed Dentsu Creative in 2023.

It sees the launch of RMIT’s evolved brand line, ‘Ready for what’s next’.

“With ‘What the future?!’, we wanted to take on the big, real-world challenges—AI, the cost of living, and the uncertainty around careers. It’s a bold, brave campaign that doesn’t just ask the tough questions but shows there’s a way forward at RMIT. What makes it even more special is that it features our own students, alumni, and staff. We’re all about giving students the skills and mindset to create the future, and we couldn’t be prouder of this work and what it stands for,” RMIT University associate brand director Simon Cormack said.

“What the future is pretty much a daily response to the news these days. We thought it made a good conversation starter when talking to young people about their future. I’m also an RMIT Alumnus, still in the game a couple of decades of change later, so I’m kind of living proof of the proposition,” Dentsu Creative Chief Creative Officer, Ben Coulson added.

The campaign will be live across YouTube, TikTok, Meta and streaming services.

Credits:

Client: Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT)

Chief Experience Officer: Chaminda Ranasinghe

Director, Global Marketing: Carmen Gould

Assistant Director, Brand: Simon Cormack

Creative Agency: Dentsu Creative

Chief Creative Officer: Ben Coulson

Executive Creative Director: Sarah McGregor

Group Creative Director: Zac Pritchard

Creative Director: V. Wassim Kanaan

Senior Producer: Tom Pearce

National Head of Strategy: Graham Alvarez-Jarratt

Managing Director: Katie Firth

Managing Partner: Hayden Isaacs

Group Account Director: Catherine Nolan

Senior Account Manager: Bart Wright

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Leilani Croucher

• Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie

• Executive Producer/Partner: Pip Smart

• Producer: Caroline Kruck

• Post Producer: Lily Warland

• Facilitating Producer: Carson Ng

• DOP: Andy Commis

• Production Designer: Helen Fitzgerald

• Post Production- Editor, Colourist, Motion Designer, VFX/Online: Scott Stirling

• Additional VFX Compositing: Viv Baker

• Additional Graphic Design: Madeleine-Eve Pattison

• Music composition & Post-audio: Otis

• Casting: Citizen Jane

Media Agency: The Media Store

• Chief Strategy Officer: Sam Cousins

• Senior Digital Manager: Elaina Opare