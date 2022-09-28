Ricki Lee Returns To Her Stomping Grounds At Australian Idol As Host

Ricki Lee’s career has come full circle, and she’s landed the gig of hosting the Australian Idol reboot.

Ricki Lee started her career on Australian Idol, then joined the iconic girl group Young Divas and later went solo with bangers like Diamonds. Who could forget the iconic lyrics, “I know that love is more than just surviving. I need it raining diamonds!” I love it because it makes no sense.

When she was voted off, Ricki Lee was the favourite to win season two of Australian Idol. It has since become a part of Australian pop culture. Who can forget in 2004, when we lost Ricki and got stuck with Courtney Murphy?

This is like when Ricki Lee was voted off Australian Idol #ImACelebrityAU @ImACelebrityAU — Gemma Watts (@gemkwatts) March 1, 2015

She recently hosted Seven’s Australia’s Got Talent and is heading to Australian Idol. Interestingly, she won’t be hosting on her own Osher Gunsberg style. Instead, she’ll be joined by Scott Tweedie.

Tweedie’s known for being a reporter on Studio 10, E-News and filling in for Beau Ryan on 10’s Amazing Race.

Ricki Lee home. Perfect score for me. I had such a crush on her when she was in Australian Idol#TheChaseAus — Subtly Ruthless (@JimJason70) August 28, 2019

It’ll be exciting to see Ricki Lee back on Australian Idol! Plus, it’ll be interesting to see if Tweedie and Ricki Lee can recreate the magic of Osher and James Mathison on the original series.