Richard Roxburgh, Karen Nelson-Field, Will & Woody The Latest Stars To Join Cannes in Cairns Lineup 2024

Leading Australian actor, writer and producer Richard Roxburgh has joined Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as the latest keynote speaker.

In a fireside conversation, Roxburgh will share insights into his career across a multitude of roles (on and off screen), and reflect upon his approach to performance and variations to it throughout his career.

Grab your Cannes in Cairns tickets now before it’s too late!

A screen and stage actor whose reputation has been established across a career including films such as Mission: Impossible II and Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge and Elvis, among his notable TV credits are the recent Prosper (for Stan), The Crown, Blue Murder and the title role in Rake which he also co-produced/created.

Check out the rest of the Cannes in Cairns agenda here!

His feature film directorial debut was the award-winning Romulus, My Father and his work directing for theatre has also been acknowledged by a Sydney Theatre Critics’ Award. His passion for storytelling and amplifying Australian voices are driving forces in his professional life and he’ll also share how that has affected decision-making and creative choices across its arc.

In addition to already announced keynotes including ex-National Basketball Association (NBA) Star and Australian professional basketball coach Luc Longley AM, award-winning broadcast journalist Sam Lane, winner of Alone Australia 2023 Gina Chick, author, social commentator, Walkley winner, speaker and broadcaster Jane Caro AM, and many incredible industry stalwarts and champions, a fresh new wave of speakers has also been announced.

These include popular radio duo Will & Woody. Known as Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw, the pair host one of the most popular national drive radio shows in the country on KIIS FM.

Driven by the same and simple goal to have a good laugh, the pair have also spilled off air into TV by appearing on shows such as The Celebrity Apprentice Australia and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In a session moderated by ARN’s chief strategy and connections officer Lauren Joyce, Will & Woody will be joined on stage by senior manager global marketing at Fiji Airways Christina Templin. The panel will examine the highs, risks and vulnerabilities around talent and brand partnerships, will dig into the role of influence and why being fun and flexible is underrated when it comes to strategic thinking.

Other top marketers new to the agenda include:

Sophie Smith, head of marketing, Officeworks,

Kirsten Hasler, head of marketing AU and NZ, Ikea

Kim McConnie, group executive marketing tourism and events, Queensland

Noni Guest, head of brand and marketing, Ampol Australia

Mel Hopkins, chief marketing and audience officer, Seven West Media

Jessica Manihera, head of marketing ANZ, Sanitarium

Check out the rest of the Cannes in Cairns agenda here!

Set to inspire in a must-watch session is also former artistic director of the acclaimed Bangarra Dance Theatre and director of Hunt Quietly Stephen Page AO, and ex-head designer at Bangarra Dance Theatre Jake Nash.

In this session, the award-winning creative, design, and performing arts duo will look to the past, present, and future of First Nations storytelling. They will embark upon a candid discussion that will shift your consciousness as they share their thoughts on the spirit of creativity.

New to the Cannes in Cairns 2024 slate are two global leaders from powerhouse businesses The Walt Disney Company and Pinterest.

Jetting in from San Francisco, VP, global business marketing Pinterest Stacy Wright Malone will take to the main stage with none other than trusted and respected industry visionary, founder and CEO of Amplified Intelligence Karen Nelson-Field. Stay tuned for more of the session.

Also zooming in from the US is New York-based VP addressable at The Walt Disney Company Jamie Power, who will join the main stage Disrupting the Disruptors panel.

Moderated by Hopkins, Power will appear alongside head of Amazon Prime Video Australia Hushidar Kharas and head of Uber Advertising, Australia and New Zealand Michael Levine.

This unmissable session will take a candid look at what’s disrupting these four disruptors and at what cost.

​​To avoid missing out, snap up your Cannes in Cairns tickets now, before they sell out!