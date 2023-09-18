Richard Morgan Joins M&C Saatchi Group As ECD For Woolies’ Greenhouse Collective

M&C Saatchi Group announced the appointment of Richard Morgan as the executive creative director (ECD) for Greenhouse Collective.

In a strategic move to elevate their creative leadership, M&C Saatchi Group has brought aboard Richard Morgan, a highly awarded ECD known for his exceptional contributions to both integrated brand campaigns and digital initiatives across a wide spectrum of businesses. Morgan will partner with Shelley Parsons, Woolworths Collective executive creative director, who joined the M&C Saatchi Group in 2021.

Cam Blackley, chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Group, said: “Richard is a brilliant hire. He is an innate and articulate problem solver who can’t wait to get his teeth into Woolworths brand portfolio and ecosystem. His passion for creativity and his proven track record make him the ideal choice to lead Greenhouse Collective’s creative endeavours.”

Morgan’s career is defined by his ability to seamlessly transition between the mainstream and digital advertising realms. Working as a copywriter and ECD within distinguished agencies including AMV•BBDO, BMF, Publicis Mojo, 303MullenLowe, AnalogFolk and DDB, he has consistently delivered impactful and effective campaigns that resonate with audiences, including ‘Captain Risky’ for Budget Direct, ‘McDonald’s to Maccas’, XXXX Island and the gold APAC Effie winning Hyundai ‘4 Second Reviews’ campaign.

“I’ve always loved working on brands that sit at the centre of culture – and frankly, none are bigger than Woolworths. There’s a real appetite here to level things up and I couldn’t be happier to get stuck in alongside the team to deliver on our creative, digital and business ambitions,” said Morgan.