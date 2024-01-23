Revolution360 & Wrappr Join OMA

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today announced that Revolution360 and Wrappr Media have joined the association.

Revolution360 is an innovative, national Out of Home media owner, specialising in Street Poster, Wall Mural and Experiential advertising.

“Revolution360 has been pioneering the Street Poster and Wall Mural landscape for more than a decade, offering unique, high-quality campaigns to our clients. We’re thrilled about the opportunity to join the OMA and MOVE as it will further demonstrate the legitimacy of our assets and allow us to provide an ongoing, meaningful contribution to the industry,” said national sales director Josh Fitzgerald.

Wrappr is a unique, nationwide Advocate OOH advertising platform that offers advertising on private vehicles, driven by local brand advocates.

“Since it was founded in 2017, Wrappr has been working with many of Australia’s biggest brands to provide them with access to hard-to-reach audiences and help them cut through in the right context. We’re thrilled to become part of the OMA and MOVE community, especially with the upcoming launch of MOVE2, which is set to revolutionise Out of Home audience measurement,” said co-CEO, Jonte Shaw.

“We value our amazing members and are always excited to welcome more innovative Out of Home providers to our association. With the launch of MOVE2 on the horizon, we will soon be able to provide greater data granularity to our members, advertisers, and agencies, including seasonal changes and regional and place-based audiences,” said OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre.

OMA members have access to a range of benefits, including research and insights, collaborative industry campaigns, advocacy and representation to government, audience measurements and networking opportunities.