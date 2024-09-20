Revolution360 Nabs Patrick Beck From JCDecaux

Revolution360 has announced Patrick Beck as its new Sales Director for New South Wales (NSW). In this newly created position, Beck will lead the Sydney sales team to drive business growth and support existing client partners in delivering innovative solutions across the Revolution360 OOH portfolio.

He joins Revolution360 with nearly a decade of experience in sales, most recently serving as Group Sales Manager at JCDecaux, where he was a key contributor for six years across various roles. His extensive background in the OOH sector will be instrumental in advancing Revolution360’s strategic goals.

“My new position provides me the opportunity to support and grow an already very successful and established sales team in Sydney. I look forward to contributing to our growth and enhancing our product offering as we continue to expand our market presence,” Beck said.

Revolution360 has seen impressive revenue and client growth recently, further establishing itself as a major player in the OOH industry. The agency’s commitment to excellence has been recognised through its acceptance into the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA), reinforcing its position as a leading OOH supplier.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patrick as our NSW Sales Director. He joins at an inflection point for our business as we expand our team to support the tremendous growth we’re experiencing. With his background and knowledge of the outdoor advertising market, we’re confident that he’ll play a key role in enhancing our presence in the Sydney market and delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Revolution360 general manager, Josh Fitzgerald.

Venetian Media Group (VMG) is the Australian-owned media company behind Out-of-Home agency, Revolution360 that also houses sports management and advisory firm, Aspire Sports Management, marketing consultancy, Yakkazoo, billboard company, Captive Vision Outdoor, media planning and buying agency, Frontier Media and digital agencies, Sillyfish and Digital Native.