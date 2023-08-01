Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh
Research and insights agency TRA has announced a brand refresh, centred around the proposition ‘The Art of Knowing People.’ The new look and feel, created by renowned brand and design agency, Seachange, reflects the evolution of TRA and includes a refreshed colour palette, font, logo, tagline and a suite of new photographs and videos by esteemed photographer, Toaki Okano.
TRA’s managing firector, Andrew Lewis, said in an era where marketer’s jobs become harder and the issues they face are tougher to solve, understanding the complexity of consumers, markets and cultural trends is more critical than ever.
Lewis said: “The brand’s strategic evolution underscores TRA’s commitment to seeing things differently and meaningfully challenging conventional thinking, ushering in a fresh perspective to the way research is conducted. We needed TRA’s refreshed look and feel to reflect our modern-day purpose, which is to help make positive change and improve people’s lives.
Lewis continued: “We acknowledge the need to delve deeper into the intricacies and nuances of people and how they behave. The refresh illustrates our intent to provide clarity through uncertainty and to collaborate with our clients, while not being afraid to present a new and different way of looking at things.”
With a focus around the new tagline, ‘The Art of Knowing People’, the refresh is expressed through art and imagery that challenges people’s rational view of the world. It also reflects the significant changes to TRA since the last brand update in 2018, including its expanded Australian footprint; doubling the size of its employee base; and the growing significance of venture studio, TRA Labs, responsible for the successful launch of start-ups Zavy and Tracksuit.
Tim Donaldson, partner, Seachange said: “Reflecting ‘TRA’ reveals ‘ART’. This provocation becomes the base of the brand refresh and perfectly reflects TRA’s approach to viewing the world through a unique perspective. The brand proposition of ‘The Art of Knowing People’ is expressed through a series of curious and unexpected human behaviours; their intent is to capture the imagination, pique curiosity, and remind us all that people aren’t predictable. TRA dig a bit deeper to understand this, which is precisely what sets them apart from their peers.”
Lewis concluded: “The refreshed brand acknowledges our commitment to the art of knowing people enabling us to uncover unique perspectives that lead to transformative solutions for our clients.”
