Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh

Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh
SANDRA Hogg
By SANDRA Hogg
SHARE
THIS



Research and insights agency TRA has announced a brand refresh, centred around the proposition ‘The Art of Knowing People.’ The new look and feel, created by renowned brand and design agency, Seachange, reflects the evolution of TRA and includes a refreshed colour palette, font, logo, tagline and a suite of new photographs and videos by esteemed photographer, Toaki Okano.

TRA’s managing firector, Andrew Lewis, said in an era where marketer’s jobs become harder and the issues they face are tougher to solve, understanding the complexity of consumers, markets and cultural trends is more critical than ever.

Lewis said: “The brand’s strategic evolution underscores TRA’s commitment to seeing things differently and meaningfully challenging conventional thinking, ushering in a fresh perspective to the way research is conducted.  We needed TRA’s refreshed look and feel to reflect our modern-day purpose, which is to help make positive change and improve people’s lives.

Lewis continued: “We acknowledge the need to delve deeper into the intricacies and nuances of people and how they behave. The refresh illustrates our intent to provide clarity through uncertainty and to collaborate with our clients, while not being afraid to present a new and different way of looking at things.”

With a focus around the new tagline, ‘The Art of Knowing People’, the refresh is expressed through art and imagery that challenges people’s rational view of the world. It also reflects the significant changes to TRA since the last brand update in 2018, including its expanded Australian footprint; doubling the size of its employee base; and the growing significance of venture studio, TRA Labs, responsible for the successful launch of start-ups Zavy and Tracksuit.

Tim Donaldson, partner, Seachange said: “Reflecting ‘TRA’ reveals ‘ART’. This provocation becomes the base of the brand refresh and perfectly reflects TRA’s approach to viewing the world through a unique perspective. The brand proposition of ‘The Art of Knowing People’ is expressed through a series of curious and unexpected human behaviours; their intent is to capture the imagination, pique curiosity, and remind us all that people aren’t predictable. TRA dig a bit deeper to understand this, which is precisely what sets them apart from their peers.”

Lewis concluded: “The refreshed brand acknowledges our commitment to the art of knowing people enabling us to uncover unique perspectives that lead to transformative solutions for our clients.”

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

TRA

Latest News

Yahoo Academy Class Of 2023 Winners Announced
  • Advertising

Yahoo Academy Class Of 2023 Winners Announced

An idea to use dad jokes to galvanise industry support for MOOD Tea won the much-anticipated pitch off, to bring the record breaking 2023 instalment of industry talent building program Yahoo Academy to a close. The day-long program held at Luna Park in Sydney saw 40 of the top emerging industry talent from Australia and […]

Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market
  • Marketing

Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market

 Independent retail media platform Zitcha has made its first entry into the fast growing North American market after being selected to launch a full digital retail media network for a leading hardware and agricultural specialist chain. Australian founded and owned, Zitcha has been engaged by Peavey Mart to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including […]

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab
  • Campaigns

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab

This year, the world will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop – the music genre and cultural movement that changed the world. To celebrate this milestone and pay tribute to Hip Hop’s everlasting cultural impact, Pepsi MAX is announcing a partnership and international campaign that honours and amplifies the legacy of one of the […]

How To Create A High-Performance Culture
  • Opinion

How To Create A High-Performance Culture

Kobi Simmat (lead image) is a self-taught expert in business management, advisory services, and the founder of Best Practice Biz. He achieved a $20 million valuation and then a successful sale of his business and now helps others unlock the full potential of their businesses. He’s also author of How to Build a Business Others […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
  • Technology

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]