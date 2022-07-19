Reports: Danny Bass Set To Replace Sue Squillace At Dentsu

Ad veteran Danny Bass is reportedly set to succeed Sue Squillace at Dentsu Media, after her shock departure was announced earlier this month.

According to industry insiders, executives at Dentsu were informed this morning that Bass would be joining the ranks shortly.

B&T has contacted Bass for confirmation, however had not received a reply prior to publication.

The news is surprising, considering Bass stepped down from Snap after only nine months in the role and hald left the industry to set up a wellness retreat in western Sydney.

However, in the famous words of Al Pacino in The Godfather, “Just when I think I’m out, they pull me back in again.”

It seems there’s been a change of plans, and Bass will be rolling up his yoga mat and staying in the ad industry, joining Dentsu.

Dentsu has yet to comment publicly on this news, but expect an announcement in the coming weeks.