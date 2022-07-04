Sue Squillace Announces Departure From Dentsu

Dentsu has announced the departure of Sue Squillace from its media business.

During her time with dentsu, most recently as CEO of dentsu Media, the business has significantly transformed its media offering to provide simplified and integrated solutions, leveraging the capabilities from across the network to help clients deliver on their short- and long-term objectives.

Angela Tangas, CEO of dentsu ANZ, commented: “After three years with dentsu, Sue Squillace has made the decision to leave the network. Sue joined us at a critical point and has played a key role in the turnaround of our business. The outcomes have been year-on-year growth, industry leading client solutions aided by our fantastic partner relationships, and the formation of a strong, integrated team. I want to thank Sue for her valuable contribution to dentsu and wish her all the best for her next move.”

Squillace commented: “I’ve had a brilliant few years at dentsu and am incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to help our clients grow their business in new and meaningful ways. This has been made possible by having a smart and dedicated team, who it has been a privilege to work alongside. I look forward to continuing to see the business thrive on its next phase of growth.”

Squillace will stay with dentsu until mid-July 2022.

Dentsu is already in progress with the search for a new leader of its Media business. In the interim, the iProspect business will continue to be managed by Ollie Rapson, and the Carat business will be managed locally by the Carat Senior Leadership Team. Both brands will also have the support of dentsu’s Executive Leadership Team.