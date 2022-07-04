Sue Squillace Announces Departure From Dentsu

Sue Squillace Announces Departure From Dentsu
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Dentsu has announced the departure of Sue Squillace from its media business.

During her time with dentsu, most recently as CEO of dentsu Media, the business has significantly transformed its media offering to provide simplified and integrated solutions, leveraging the capabilities from across the network to help clients deliver on their short- and long-term objectives.

Angela Tangas, CEO of dentsu ANZ, commented: “After three years with dentsu, Sue Squillace has made the decision to leave the network. Sue joined us at a critical point and has played a key role in the turnaround of our business. The outcomes have been year-on-year growth, industry leading client solutions aided by our fantastic partner relationships, and the formation of a strong, integrated team. I want to thank Sue for her valuable contribution to dentsu and wish her all the best for her next move.”

Squillace commented: “I’ve had a brilliant few years at dentsu and am incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to help our clients grow their business in new and meaningful ways. This has been made possible by having a smart and dedicated team, who it has been a privilege to work alongside. I look forward to continuing to see the business thrive on its next phase of growth.”

Squillace will stay with dentsu until mid-July 2022.

Dentsu is already in progress with the search for a new leader of its Media business. In the interim, the iProspect business will continue to be managed by Ollie Rapson, and the Carat business will be managed locally by the Carat Senior Leadership Team. Both brands will also have the support of dentsu’s Executive Leadership Team.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Dentsu Sue Squillace

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]