Repco “Gets You Goin” In New Brand Platform, Via Thinkerbell

Thinkerbell has helped launch a new brand platform for Repco, showing that the brand gets what gets car lovers going.

“From a diehard car enthusiast to a weekend roadtripper, one thing ties them all together – a passion for cars and all that comes with them. And with over 100 years of knowledge and experience, Repco knows all about this passion, because it’s the same thing that gets them going too,” said the agency.

The new brand idea launches with a suite of films and “Gets you going” vignettes moments that all car enthusiasts can relate to; from almost losing a 10mL socket in an engine bay, to making an instant best mate just because they’re into cars too.

It was created entirely within Thinkerbell’s newly created production ability, Hotel Bell, and the campaign will roll out across radio, TV, online, in-store, catalogues, promotions and everything in between in Australia & New Zealand

This new work also features a brand mnemonic that harnesses an important part of Repco’s racing DNA. The engine of Jack Brabham’s famous BT19 formula 1 car was developed and built by Repco in the 60’s and now its sound has been sampled and used to activate the “rev” as part of the brand’s logo.

“We love how this idea really does permeate right through every touchpoint. Whether it’s a retail poster in store or a radio ad, everything is an opportunity for Repco to prove its shared passion for the drive,” said Ben Couzens, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell.

“Repco knows our customers – across trade and retail we share their passion. Repco’s new look and campaign brings the ultimate customer insights to life, picking up on moments that will resonate with car lovers of all ages.

“We’ve deliberately taken a strong lead from research and customer voice and the subtle humour and quirks of what it means to be a car lover is at the heart of these ads. Now that it’s live, we look forward to the ‘Gets You Goin’ campaign coming to life throughout our marketing and our business,” said Elizabeth Cox, GM marketing and retail strategy NZ.

“2022 marked 100 years of Repco operating in Australia and New Zealand. In those 100 years we’ve been cemented as part of the motoring fabric of Australia. This project is a step forward and represents an eye for the future as a brand and our ambition to remain a leader in the Australia and New Zealand motoring industry,” added Kym Sutherland, general manager of marketing at Repco, GPC.

CREDITS

Creative agency – Thinkerbell

Client – Repco

Production company – Hotel Bell @ Thinkerbell

Director – Dom Meehan

Photographer – Jesper Nielsen

Editor – Jon Holmes

Sound – Squeak E. Clean

Music – Terry Mann

Media agency – Initiative

Content agency – Wellcom