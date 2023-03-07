Remember Dolly? Are Media Speaks To B&T On The Transformation Of The Women’s Mag

Remember Dolly? Are Media Speaks To B&T On The Transformation Of The Women’s Mag
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



When I was twelve, teenage magazines like Dolly were the only source of information for juicy information such as ‘how do I get the boys at the bus stop to like me?’

Given I went to an all-girls school, the bus stop was the only place we saw boys – making it the equivalent of the ivy.

“If you like a boy, smile at him and wrinkle your nose simultaneously – boys love it,” one helpful teen mag informed me.

After seventeen years of trying, I can safely say it doesn’t work (although some men will helpfully ask if you are suffering from a seizure).

Thankfully, women are now allowed to have self-esteem and even our own money, so we no longer need to spend our lives doing ridiculous things to attract boys/men.

Given that so much has changed in recent years, how has the female magazine industry adapted to reach today’s women? To find out, I spoke to publishing powerhouse and champion of women, Are Media.

“Women don’t want to see only size six models in their fashion pages”

When Bree Player, features editor at Marie Claire started her career, one of the first things she sought to change was the toxic diet culture that thrived in the noughties and 10s.

“From 2016 to 2018 I worked at teen titles Dolly and Girlfriend. Having grown up consuming magazines, I was acutely aware of the profound impact articles that leant into diet culture had on my friends and I during my high school years – ballet tea, anyone?” she said.

“Determined not to be part of the problem when creating content for Gen Z, diet stories were banned from the magazine and a concerted effort to feature more body diversity became our priority”.

Bree Player

Like Player, Erin Holahan, editorial director of celebrity titles at Are Media, agrees that diet culture has, thankfully, been canceled.

“Women don’t want to see only size six models in their fashion pages, they don’t want celebs in bikinis splashed on their covers celebrating how much weight they’ve lost in just a matter of weeks, and they certainly don’t want to feel that they too have to join in the endless mission to drop dress sizes and lose kilograms.”

“Magazines like Woman’s Day and New Idea may well provide an escape for readers from the everyday, but when it comes to health and wellness, today’s mags speak to ‘real’ women with the respect they deserve. In the last decade, diet shakes, quick-fix slimdown tips and unrealistic fashion spreads have been replaced by real advice on how to better care for our bodies and our health– both physical and mental – at any age.”

Here, here!

We used to talk about ‘body positivity’ and now it’s ‘body neutrality’

Remember looking at pictures of women in magazines and feeling bad about how you looked nothing like her? Well don’t worry – she probably looked nothing like her. Back in the day, trigger-happy airbrushing was rife.

“I recall watching a retoucher in 2012 significantly slim down a Victoria’s Secret model’s already very slender thighs for a weekly magazine. By the time it hit newsstands, the well-known model’s legs resembled those of a Barbie doll. If the woman on the cover doesn’t even look like the picture of herself, then something is very wrong!”Player said.

For Marie Claire editor Nicky Briger, social media is holding media companies brutally accountable when it comes to editing images.

“Retouching is on the wane – we need to be incredibly careful not to over-work images or we’ll be lampooned on social. Models of all races, ages and sizes fill our pages and social media feeds: it’s now a given or natural expectation. We used to talk about ‘body positivity’ and now it’s ‘body neutrality’, meaning you can’t even really talk about or mention people’s bodies anymore”.

With less of a focus on body, a much larger variety of women are now gracing the covers of women mags Player said.

“Eleven years on from watching that retoucher ‘Barbie-fy’ the Victoria’s Secret model’s legs, I’m proud to be working at marie claire which currently has powerhouse Australian comedian, Celeste Barber gracing the cover with no retouching on her body or face – and looking gorgeous, healthy and happy”.

“When women come together magic happens” – how #MeToo changed everything 

For Briger, the #MeToo movement fundamentally shifted the relationship between women and how we communicate with each other.

“It brought women together; we’re thinking more collectively and inclusively, not as competitors. ‘When women come together, magic happens’ is an adage Marie Claire always lived by, and today it’s the norm”.

For Briger, this move away from competition means that brands now need to be “inclusive, considerate and mindful, from the way we discuss body image, gender and beauty to female empowerment and social justice issues”.

“Social media has been the real gamechanger: now our audience has a voice and they’ll shout it loud and clear if they’re not happy. It keeps everyone in check and forever evolving with the times.”

Death to wrinkle shaming 

The Australian Women’s Weekly editor-in-chief, Nicole Byers says media has finally moved on from shaming women for the biological process of aging.

“So much has changed in how we speak to women and how women wish to be spoken to.”

“For example we have taken the combative language out of our vocabulary, so you would no-longer find a story on ‘anti-ageing’, rather a feature about smart skin care. Rather than teaching readers how to ‘fight wrinkles’ we encourage them to embrace laugh lines or give advice on how to get healthy glowing skin.”

“Ten years ago you would have found features advising readers what make-up or fashion look to wear in their 20s, 30s 40s… as if women somehow ‘age out’ of a certain style, that is something we would never dream of doing in today’s Weekly.”

Are Media’s position:

Are Media has developed a suite of more than 10 pieces of research insights in the past five years alone to provide best practice advice on communicating with women. We are known for investing significantly in cultural research that gets global attention.

Our suite of insights into female audiences have been industry recognised and awarded – from ‘Gen Z’, to ‘Heartland’, the ‘Defiant Boomer’ and ‘Luxurians’, we aim to understand women better than anyone else.

Our purpose is to be the champion for Australian women – our readers – and we know that shaping culture – through content, advertising and marketing can make a significant impact.

We share our insights to help advertisers with new angles to deliver messages authentically to these valuable audiences, moving beyond stereotypes and traditional norms, that ultimately deliver results.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

magazines

Latest News

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!
  • Media

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!

It's the Cannes In Cairns agenda reveal! Minus an incredibly embarrassing YouTube moment using pink or blue crackers.

Concept of coins and notes going down the drain. Isolated on white.
  • Media

Gender Pay Gap Widens Year-On-Year With Women Holding Half The Cash Of Men

Women hold half the amount of savings on average than men do, based on findings from the comparison website Finder.  The average Aussie woman has $21,499 in savings, compared to $43,441 for men.  he gap (102 percent) is greater compared to 2022 (83 percent) when the average woman had $21,233 in savings, while the average […]

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC
  • Advertising

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC

Wunderman Thompson has expanded its peer-to-peer mentoring app, Magpie, across APAC following its launch in the UK on International Women’s Day last year. The app is designed to empower and connect women across the business using a matchmaking style based on the mentor’s expertise and knowledge. The app has 15 themes ranging from maternity and […]

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish
  • Advertising
  • Technology

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish

Networking groups are often touted as an effective medium for women in male-dominated industries to form strong working relationships, bond over shared experiences, and elevate each other. The Women In Programmatic Network (TWIPN) is no different, though the idea that women are under-represented in advertising and marketing is something of a misnomer. Data from the […]

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups
  • Advertising

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups

Bullfrog Media has launched “Fair Advantage” a pro-bono residency for pre-seed Melbourne startups that are majority owned and led by women and/or non-binary people. Revealed on International Women’s Day, the six-month residency includes 24-hour access to a co-working space at Bullfrog HQ in Cremorne, near Richmond Station as well as a roadmap of $25,000 worth […]

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy
  • Media

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy

B&T applauds this top GroupM initiative. We also reckon you should get a week off when your team wins the grand final.

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport
  • Media

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport

Insight Sport, News Corp Australia’s editorial series into women’s sport, rounds out its inaugural month today with a dedicated Power and Influence edition to celebrate International Women’s Day, revealing the key players shaping its future. Across 12-pages, Insight Sport identifies the 100 most powerful women in sport, the culmination of months of work to identify […]

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity
  • Media

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity

Australian media are lagging global counterparts on sustainability commitments; and DE&I ambitions are not translating into accountability are two key findings of the Australian report of IPG Mediabrands’ latest Media Responsibility Index, launched today.

Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities
  • Campaigns

Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities

IGA has launched a campaign based on findings in a local economic impact report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers that quantifies the impact that IGA has on enabling local communities across Australia to thrive. The study found IGA injects $8.2 billion into the Australian economy each year; that’s the equivalent of giving every person on the planet a […]

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box
  • Technology

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box

“I personally love that the UN’s International Women’s Day has a tech slant this year, I think it really shines a light on the digital gender pay gap and inequality for women and girls specifically,” said Jessica Box, senior director, product insights & analytics, at Linktree. “The UN estimates that the lack of access women […]

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles
  • Opinion

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles

In this opinion piece, Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science’s country manager ANZ, talks about the importance of equity at every life stage. This International Women’s Day theme is #EmbraceEquity. For those confused by how we ended up here, spruiking “equity” when we were just talking about “equality,” I will explain why “equality” needs a rethink. […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication
  • Marketing

WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication

WPP has announced that it has acquired 3K Agentur für Kommunikation (3K), one of the leading healthcare specialist PR agencies in Germany. 3K will become part of the Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) global network, strengthening its healthcare presence in Europe and expanding its operations in Germany. Founded 25 years ago, 3K is known for its expertise […]

Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards
  • Advertising

Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards

Spikes Asia has released the winners for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners with Australian agencies picking up the most awards of any country. There were some 267 winners spread across the 25 categories, from a shortlist of 651 pieces of work. You can take a look at all the winners HERE but, to save […]

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself
  • Media

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself

MAFS was the winner in entertainment last night, as the other brides tried to save Bronte from red-flag Harrison. Whilst Bronte wasn’t happy about the intervention, the drama did help Nine secure an overall audience share of 31.6 percent. This was followed by Seven with 25.8 percent, Network 10 with 17.7 percent, ABC with 17.4 […]