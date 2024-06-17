Refinery89 Launches New App Monetisation Solution

Refinery89 has officially launched its latest solution: Monetise App SDK. This tool has been created to simplify the lives of publishers who want to monetise their website and app. The tool is also designed for developers by developers, solving the most common problems they encounter when monetising in-app ads.

The App SDK solution makes app monetisation as easy and flexible as web monetisation. Its all-in-one Ad Monetisation management includes a Consent Management Platform (CMP) integration and a unique Dashboard. One of its key advantages is the ability to effortlessly monetise in-app ads by connecting to over 25 premium demand sources, including Prebid Server Premium and Ad Manager.

In addition, this App SDK groundbreaking technology, currently available for Android and Flutter and soon to be available for iOS, enables publishers and app developers to implement ad positioning optimisations without needing to update the app. This innovation represents a significant advancement, as it resolves the issues caused by delays in user app updates, which can lead to lost revenue from missed advertisement views.

This new feature By Refinery89 complements their “Single Tag” solution for websites. As a result? Publishers can now monetise websites and apps with Refinery89 efficiently without requiring technical knowledge or relying on technical staff, as the company manages the entire setup and offers technical support along the way.

Refinery89 is committed to continuing to create innovative solutions that help publishers increase their revenue in the most optimal and simple way possible, with the support of the best team of experts:

“As Google Certified Publishing Partners, we are committed to providing the best support, being up to date with the latest technologies and trends for advertising strategies that boost the revenue of our publishers, not only on the web pages but now through apps,” said Hugo Welkers, CEO at Refinery89.