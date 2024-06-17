Technology

Refinery89 Launches New App Monetisation Solution

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

Refinery89 has officially launched its latest solution: Monetise App SDK. This tool has been created to simplify the lives of publishers who want to monetise their website and app. The tool is also designed for developers by developers, solving the most common problems they encounter when monetising in-app ads.

The App SDK solution makes app monetisation as easy and flexible as web monetisation. Its all-in-one Ad Monetisation management includes a Consent Management Platform (CMP) integration and a unique Dashboard. One of its key advantages is the ability to effortlessly monetise in-app ads by connecting to over 25 premium demand sources, including Prebid Server Premium and Ad Manager.

In addition, this App SDK groundbreaking technology, currently available for Android and Flutter and soon to be available for iOS, enables publishers and app developers to implement ad positioning optimisations without needing to update the app. This innovation represents a significant advancement, as it resolves the issues caused by delays in user app updates, which can lead to lost revenue from missed advertisement views.

This new feature By Refinery89 complements their “Single Tag” solution for websites. As a result? Publishers can now monetise websites and apps with Refinery89 efficiently without requiring technical knowledge or relying on technical staff, as the company manages the entire setup and offers technical support along the way.

Refinery89 is committed to continuing to create innovative solutions that help publishers increase their revenue in the most optimal and simple way possible, with the support of the best team of experts:

“As Google Certified Publishing Partners, we are committed to providing the best support, being up to date with the latest technologies and trends for advertising strategies that boost the revenue of our publishers, not only on the web pages but now through apps,” said Hugo Welkers, CEO at Refinery89.

Related posts:

  1. B&T’s Women Leading Tech Launches As Standalone Publication
  2. SeenThis & GroupM Partner To Calculate Carbon Emissions
  3. Google’s PMax: Without Real Transparency Ad Spend Could Be For Naught
  4. Samsung Renews Its “Solve For Tomorrow” Competition Using STEM To Solve Community Problems
TAGGED:
Avatar
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Snapchat & Alter Agents Research Illustrates The Powerful Impact Of AR On Sustainability
Geelong & Carlton To Put Best Foot Forward For An Important Cause In Round 15
BINGE & House Of The Dragon Fuse Fantasy And Reality In Australian Out-Of-Home First
IAB Australia Warns Industry To Reduce Exposure To Made For Advertising Sites
Register Lost your password?