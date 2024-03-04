Red Rooster Creates First Wearable Tech To Satisfy Chicken Cravings, Via whiteGREY

Red Rooster Creates First Wearable Tech To Satisfy Chicken Cravings, Via whiteGREY
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Red Rooster has launched the aptly named crave_ware; an AI-powered technology solution designed to satisfy Australians’ chicken cravings.

The “innovative” AI software is the brainchild of creative technology agency, whiteGREY and is designed to listen to and categorise hunger cues (aka tummy rumbles).  The technology not only listens to tummy rumbles but distinguishes them from all those other bodily noises such as burps, farts, according to the agency, and can even place a customised meal order on behalf of the customer based on the intensity and duration of their tummy rumbles.

Jono Casley, whiteGREY’s chief technology officer said that “when the odds are stacked against you, you need to change the rules of the game”.

“As the original Aussie Chicken Shop Red Rooster knows chicken cravings like no one else. It dedicates all its smarts and ingenuity to satisfying them. So, what better way to increase brand consideration and get consumers to choose Reds as their chicken of choice than by plugging directly into their appetite?”

“Enter crave_ware, an AI software we’ve built into a t-shirt that actively listens to your stomach via an in-built microphone.  When the software detects a stomach rumble it creates an online order that can automatically be delivered to your location,” Casley explained.

Ashley Hughes, marketing director, Red Rooster said: “We’ve never been a brand to rest on our laurels, so whiteGREY have created a groundbreaking CX solution that satisfies Australia’s chicken cravings in real time, and we are stoked to be the ones to bring it to life.

“By leveraging AI technology, we’ve created a solution that not only understands hunger cues but also takes the initiative to place orders on behalf of the consumer. It’s a seamless, innovative approach to satisfying ‘The Rooster Within’ and we can’t wait to listen to the conversation it creates for, and about, Reds.”

Chad Mackenzie, whiteGREY CCO said: “I think I’ve asked Jono to explain the convolutional neural network thing a million times, but it still hasn’t sunk in. Basically, some seriously cool tech that means you can bypass the normal decision-making process and let your stomach do the ordering for you. I mean we’ve got AI threatening to write our copy and pull together all of our imagery for us, so why not ordering chicken for us?”

Supported by an influencer campaign, led by Issac Eats-a-Lot, and robust PR and digital campaigns to generate additional awareness and excitement, Red Rooster is keen to look at exploring opportunities to roll-out crave_ware across additional integration points in the future. This includes in-restaurant applications (listening to tummy rumbles to skip the queue) and cross promotional opportunities and activations.

To engage consumers from launch, Reds calls on fans to get rewarded for submitting their tummy rumble with the chance to win a year’s supply of Red Rooster chicken!

Credits

Client

Ashley Hughes, Director of Marketing, Red Rooster

Jane Hillsdon, Marketing Manager, Red Rooster

Stella Katsaros, PR & Communications Manager, Red Rooster

 

whiteGREY

Lee Simpson, Chief Executive Officer

Jono Casley, Chief Technology Officer

Chad Mackenzie, Chief Creative Officer

TinTin (Ronojoy) Ghosh, Creative Director

Kieran Adams, Senior Creative

Adam Shaw, Senior Developer

Jeremy Frouin, Senior UI Designer

Shane Holmes, Managing Partner

Liz Kerr, Account Director

Brooke Thompson, Strategy Director

Enid Sung, Strategist

Colin Tuohy, Head of Production

Sean Ascroft, Executive Producer, Director

Sarang McLachlan, Production Assistant, Stylist and Art Department

Post Production, whiteGREY

Ends




Please login with linkedin to comment

Red Rooster whiteGREY

Latest News

NAB Launches Latest Take On “More than Money” Via TBWA\Melbourne
  • Campaigns

NAB Launches Latest Take On “More than Money” Via TBWA\Melbourne

NAB, in partnership with TBWA\Melbourne and Mindshare, has unveiled its latest campaign dubbed “Wrangle Your Money”. The national campaign demonstrates how NAB is supporting and empowering customers to make better financial moves. As part of the “More Than Money” brand platform, the latest work comes at a pivotal time as the country continues to grapple […]

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner
  • Media

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner

Activation Union is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bree Mankin as Managing Partner. In this pivotal role, Bree will spearhead the agency’s growth initiatives and client strategy, leveraging her extensive experience and innovative approach in delivering exceptional results for her clients. With over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, Bree is a […]

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO
  • Campaigns

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO

Toyota Australia has launched its highly anticipated new all-electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Australian shores through a nationwide integrated campaign. Spearheaded by a big spot, the campaign was created by independent creative agency HERO, which sees a typical EV sceptic named Barry behind the wheel of an all-new Toyota bZ4X much to the surprise of […]

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces
  • Media

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces

Canva has announced its very first podcast: Design Surfaces. Covering all areas of design, from brand campaigns to UX flows, the podcast digs deep into the intricate parts of designers’ brains to unearth valuable insights, unique perspectives, and what makes them tick. The Design specialty at Canva is made up of some of the most […]

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries
  • Media

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries

SBS is searching for its most daring, unflinchingly fearless and boundary-smashing factual format yet, issuing a call out for impactful ideas for new documentary series unlike anything seen on Australian screens before, with up to $50,000 in development funding on offer. Announced this morning at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) in Melbourne, SBS is […]

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD
  • Advertising

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD

Full-service media agency Resolution has appointed Sarah Truong as head of investment to lead the agency’s investment product. Sarah joins from PHD where she was Group Investment Director for half a decade. With 14 years’ experience in the media industry including seven years at media agency, Carat, Sarah a proven track record for delivering results-driven […]

Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign
  • Campaigns

Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign

Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) has launched a new domestic tourism campaign, Brisbane Favours the Bold, this week, appealing to those who search for the unexpected to discover the new Brisbane. Created in partnership with VML and dentsu Queensland, the campaign aims to redefine perceptions of Queensland’s thriving capital, strengthen awareness of Brisbane’s leisure offering, […]

Elle Returns To Australia
  • Media

Elle Returns To Australia

Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, today unveiled the keenly anticipated first issue of the new ELLE Australia magazine. The 244-page Bright Young Things issue – featuring actor Sophie Wilde on the cover – clearly stamps ELLE Australia as the fashion bible for smart, stylish Gen Z and millennial women who love […]

Potential Fallout For The Sydney Roosters In The Wake Of Racial Slur Allegations
  • Marketing

Potential Fallout For The Sydney Roosters In The Wake Of Racial Slur Allegations

The Sydney Roosters are facing a huge amount of fallout over allegations that Spencer Leniu made an on-field racial slur against Broncos player Ezra Mam in yesterday’s Las Vegas season opener. Mam filed an official complaint against Leniu after the Roosters prop allegedly called the Broncos five-eighth a “monkey” on the field. Leniu tried to […]

Nominate Your Marketing Heroines: ADMA Celebrates Women’s Achievements On International Women’s Day 2024
  • Marketing

Nominate Your Marketing Heroines: ADMA Celebrates Women’s Achievements On International Women’s Day 2024

To celebrate International Women’s Day, The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA), has launched a new initiative to honour and spotlight the dynamic women in the marketing sector across the country. Lead image: ADMA Website This year, as the world embraces the theme #InspireInclusion for International Women’s Day on March 8, ADMA is asking […]

Nine.com.au & Drive Join Forces To Launch P-Plate Drive Safe Campaign
  • Campaigns

Nine.com.au & Drive Join Forces To Launch P-Plate Drive Safe Campaign

With the Easter break historically one of the busiest on our roads, Nine.com.au and Drive today launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness of the importance of defensive driver training courses. Too many young drivers are killed or injured on our roads each year. Younger drivers are the most overrepresented group in this tragic statistic, […]

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity
  • Media

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

NOVA Entertainment has today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity for FIVEAA, Adelaide’s premier commercial talkback station. The forward-looking brand refresh reflects FIVEAA’s new lineup and vision while paying homage to the station’s previous logo and rich heritage. Built upon the new tagline of Always Adelaide, the new direction celebrates the ‘AA’ branding […]