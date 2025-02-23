Red Rock Deli Launches New Spicy Chilli Flavour Via Special PR With ‘Spice-Line’ Offering Customers Free Spice Kit

Red Rock Deli has launched a new campaign via Special PR to promote the launch of its latest flavour, Spicy Chilli Sriracha.

The Red Rock Deli Sriracha text-and-deliver ‘spice-line’ launch offers consumers a free limited edition Sriracha kit to try the new flavour before it hits shelves.

The brand teased the campaign launch through owned channels, before launching in OOH.

“We know Aussies are obsessed with sriracha, which is why we’re determined to make this the spiciest summer yet. Red Rock Deli’s Spicy Chilli Sriracha incorporates a vibrant blend of spice and complexity that we’re excited to hit chilli lovers with across the country – and our spice-line gives Aussies most serious sriracha fans a first taste before it becomes available more broadly,” Anita Cheng, senior brand manager at Red Rock Deli said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Red Rock Deli to bring this spicy new flavour to Sriracha super fans. Being able to tap into the cult status of sriracha and hero’ing the iconic Sriracha packaging, we knew fans would be begging to try the new flavour. It’s sure to be the hottest chip flavour in town,” Alex Bryant, managing director at Special PR added.

The campaign was experientially and earned-led, supported by OOH, paid social and a suite of influencer partners.

The new flavour hits stores in February 2025 and will join the core Red Rock Deli range alongside Honey Soy Chicken, Sweet Chilli and Sour Cream, and Lime and Black Pepper. Spicy Chilli Sriracha will be available at Coles and independent supermarkets across the country.

