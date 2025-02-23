CampaignsNewsletter

Red Rock Deli Launches New Spicy Chilli Flavour Via Special PR With ‘Spice-Line’ Offering Customers Free Spice Kit

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Red Rock Deli Spicy Chilli Sriracha

Red Rock Deli has launched a new campaign via Special PR to promote the launch of its latest flavour, Spicy Chilli Sriracha.

The Red Rock Deli Sriracha text-and-deliver ‘spice-line’ launch offers consumers a free limited edition Sriracha kit to try the new flavour before it hits shelves.

The brand teased the campaign launch through owned channels, before launching in OOH.

“We know Aussies are obsessed with sriracha, which is why we’re determined to make this the spiciest summer yet. Red Rock Deli’s Spicy Chilli Sriracha incorporates a vibrant blend of spice and complexity that we’re excited to hit chilli lovers with across the country – and our spice-line gives Aussies most serious sriracha fans a first taste before it becomes available more broadly,” Anita Cheng, senior brand manager at Red Rock Deli said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Red Rock Deli to bring this spicy new flavour to Sriracha super fans. Being able to tap into the cult status of sriracha and hero’ing the iconic Sriracha packaging, we knew fans would be begging to try the new flavour. It’s sure to be the hottest chip flavour in town,” Alex Bryant, managing director at Special PR added.

The campaign was experientially and earned-led, supported by OOH, paid social and a suite of influencer partners.

The new flavour hits stores in February 2025 and will join the core Red Rock Deli range alongside Honey Soy Chicken, Sweet Chilli and Sour Cream, and Lime and Black Pepper. Spicy Chilli Sriracha will be available at Coles and independent supermarkets across the country.

Credits:

Client: Red Rock Deli
Marketing Manager, Tom Floyd
Senior Brand Manager, Anita Cheng
Assistant Brand Manager, Sonas Walker
PR Agency: Special PR
Managing Director – PR, Special Australia: Alex Bryant
Creative Strategy Director: Kate Wilkinson
Group Account Director: Reegan Saiani
Senior Publicist: Allex Conley
Account Executive: Bella Hayes
Creative Agency: Special
Group Creative Director: Max McKeon
Creative Director: Justin Butler
Creative Director: Leti Bozzolini
Business Director: Maddie Armstrong
Social Manager & Creative: Mia McGuire
Design: Cameron Morris
Media Agency: Trio
Wendy Amoako: Planning Manager
Ann Nohns: Planning Director
Denise Martin: Business Director
Jen Jones: Group Business Director
Grace Parsons: Digital Manager
Mikeah Irving: Senior Investment Manager
Tasnia Sheikh: Account Executive
Agne Staraite: Activation Account Director
George Grigoriou: Activation Manager
Anna Wiebe: Activation Assistant

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

