Records & Redemption: The Winning Plays & Epic Sporting Moments That Shaped 2024

From record-breaking performances to jaw-dropping comebacks, 2024 delivered a sporting calendar packed with unforgettable highlights. Whether it was Australia’s dominance on the world stage, history-making achievements across the NRL, AFL, and NBA, or global spectacles that captured millions—like Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari and Gout Gout’s sprint into the record books—this year kept fans on the edge of their seats.

From Paris to Las Vegas, the swimming pool to the boxing ring, and football pitches to the athletics track, 2024 proved once again why sport is the ultimate theatre.

As legends bowed out, dynasties were solidified, and new stars emerged; these are the sporting moments that defined the year.

Paris Olympics

Raygun’s Big Moment

Australia’s Olympic campaign in Paris was full of highlights, but no one stole the spotlight quite like Rachel Gunn—aka Raygun—our first-ever Olympic breakdancer. Sure, she scored zero points and bowed out in the first round, but her quirky, unforgettable routine broke the internet faster than you can imagine.

From memes to calls for her to be immortalised as a Funko Pop, Raygun turned heads worldwide. Now, signed with influencer agency Born Bred Talent, she’s rubbing elbows with Australia’s biggest online stars. Even artists have hopped on the hype train—one US photographer recreated her routine using light art, solidifying Raygun as a cultural legend far beyond the dance floor.

Dolphins Dominate

Australia’s swimmers were on fire in Paris, hauling in 18 medals and coming this close to toppling the USA—our best result in the pool in nearly seven decades. Superstars Emma McKeon, Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown, and rising star Mollie O’Callaghan led the charge, while veteran Cameron McEvoy and the boys delivered when it counted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma McKeon (@emmamckeon)

While Team USA held onto medley bragging rights, the stage is now set for an epic rivalry leading into LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032. Game on, world.

Fox Sisters Make Waves

Talk about sister goals. Jessica and Noemie Fox completely owned the whitewater in Paris, bagging three gold medals between them. Jess defended her C-1 title and added a K-1 gold to her tally, paddling into history as the greatest Olympic canoe slalom athlete ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Fox (@jessfoxcanoe)

Meanwhile, Noemie crushed it in her Olympic debut, scoring gold in kayak cross. With medals and records flowing, the Fox sisters left everyone else in their wake.

Doubles Delight for Ebden & Peers

Matt Ebden’s Olympic campaign started with a thud (hello, 6-0, 6-1 loss to Novak Djokovic), but boy, did he bounce back. Teaming up with John Peers, Ebden snagged Australia’s first tennis gold in 28 years after a nail-biting men’s doubles win over the USA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Peers OLY (@johnwpeers)

From early wipeouts to golden glory, their comeback was the stuff of legends—and a reminder to never count the Aussies out.

NRL

NRL Takes on Vegas

The NRL kicked off with a bang (and some confusion) in Las Vegas as two live games hit the strip. Over 40,000 fans—many Aussie expats—cheered on the footy, while curious Americans marveled at the game’s brutal pace and flow, even if the rules left them scratching their heads.

Back home, the Vegas experiment smashed viewership records, while in the US, ratings were… let’s say a work in progress. Still, when it comes to rugby league—bigger things are always coming.

Blues Stun Queensland in State of Origin Decider

Suncorp Stadium? Brisbane? Decider? Didn’t matter. The NSW Blues pulled off one of their greatest-ever State of Origin wins, defeating Queensland 14-4 in an absolute slugfest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NSW Blues (@nswblues)

It took over an hour to break the deadlock, but Bradman Best delivered the goods, and Mitchell Moses sealed the deal with a gutsy solo try. The Blues’ defensive masterclass was so perfect that Queensland could barely scrape together a penalty goal.

Panthers Roar to a Historic 4-Peat

Make way for the dynasty. The Penrith Panthers claimed their fourth-straight NRL premiership with a 14-6 win over the Melbourne Storm, putting themselves in the same league as the legends of St George.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penrith Panthers (@penrithpanthers)

Liam Martin’s heroics and Paul Alamoti’s breakout performance sealed the deal, while Melbourne, missing key stars, couldn’t break through Penrith’s defensive fortress. Like it or not, Penrith redefined greatness in 2024.

Lions Feast in AFL Grand Final

The Brisbane Lions ended their premiership drought in style, dismantling the Sydney Swans in a Grand Final blowout. The Lions’ second-quarter blitz turned the contest into a no-contest, with young gun Will Ashcroft dazzling his way to the Norm Smith Medal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brisbane Lions 🦁 (@brisbanelions)

From precision ball movement to relentless pressure, Brisbane delivered a masterclass, leaving the Swans in the dust. Lions fans? Party time.

Hamilton’s Ferrari Dream

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the end of an era as Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to Mercedes after 12 wildly successful years. With six championships and 84 wins, Hamilton’s next challenge? Ferrari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

It wasn’t an easy call, but for Hamilton, the allure of Ferrari’s legacy—and the chance to chase another title at 40—was too good to resist. Mercedes moves on, and Hamilton’s Ferrari chapter begins. Buckle up.

Gout Gout: Speedster of the Future

At just 16, Gout Gout is making the athletics world sit up and sprint. The Queensland teen clocked an eye-watering 10.04 in the 100m (wind-assisted) and smashed a 56-year-old Aussie 200m record with a legal 20.04.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Athletics (@worldathletics)

His raw speed has drawn praise and comparisons to young Usain Bolt. With LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 on the horizon—this kid’s running into history.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: The Spectacle of the Century

In a boxing event that felt like a fever dream, 58-year-old Mike Tyson returned to face Jake Paul, while Netflix’s servers nearly collapsed under the weight of 65 million viewers. Ringside celebs, surreal matchups, and history-making women’s bouts stole the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions)

It might have been part sport, part circus, but no one’s forgetting this one.

Spain Breaks English Hearts (Again)

Spain snagged their fourth Euro title with a dramatic 2-1 win over England, sealed by Mikel Oyarzabal’s 87th-minute dagger. England, once again, came so close but fell short.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UEFA EURO 2024 (@euro2024)

Meanwhile, Spain’s mix of youth and experience celebrated like kings, reminding England who runs the show.

Chiefs Go Back-to-Back in Super Bowl Thriller

The Kansas City Chiefs proved why they’re the NFL’s dynasty-in-waiting, clawing back to beat the 49ers 25-22 in the longest Super Bowl ever. Patrick Mahomes did what Patrick Mahomes does—win under pressure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Add a halftime show by Usher (with Alicia Keys) and a sprinkle of Taylor Swift, and the Super Bowl broke records left, right, and centre.

Nadal Bids Farewell

Rafael Nadal announced 2024 would be his swan song, closing the book on a career that saw 22 Grand Slam titles, 14 Roland Garros crowns, and millions of fans left in awe. “Everything has a beginning and an end,” Nadal said—though his legacy will never fade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Celtics: NBA Kings Again

The Boston Celtics snapped their 16-year championship drought emphatically, demolishing the Mavericks in Game 5 to claim their record-breaking 18th NBA title. Jayson Tatum shone, Will Ashcroft dominated, and Kyrie Irving’s nightmare return to Boston? Salt in the wound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

With this win, the Celtics are officially back on top.