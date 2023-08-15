Rebel Unveils Matildas Collab

Australia’s largest sporting retailer, rebel, is showing its support for the CommBank Matildas with a range of initiatives throughout the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

To support Football Australia’s Legacy 23 target of 400,000 new females playing the sport by 2027, rebel has unveiled a range of initiatives designed to not only celebrate the incredible athletes representing Australia, but importantly, to inspire grassroots participation in football.

The first initiative launched as part of its sponsorship of the CommBank Matildas, and its ambassador relationship with star Mary Fowler, saw rebel sponsor the forward’s inspiring docuseries, Mary, released in partnership with Seven Network across 7plus.

Profiling the rise of rebel ambassador and Australian National Football player, Mary Fowler, the docuseries shines a light on Mary’s journey and aims to inspire girls and women of all ages to follow their dreams and passions in football and life. Key themes that the docuseries covers include; tackling adversity, seizing opportunities and promoting a greater awareness of Menstruation in sport.

Supporting Football Australia’s goal of growing grassroots participation in football, rebel has launched a new program in collaboration with Nike – GoalGirls – fronted by rebel ambassador and CommBank Matilda’s star, Ellie Carpenter.

Free to join, GoalGirls calls on Australian girls aged 8 – 12 years old to pledge to play football in the upcoming 2024 season, having been inspired by the Matildas, The program breaks down barriers by imparting both skills and confidence, through an interactive program of educational and energising online skills tutorials, led by Ellie.

In partnership with Puma, a once in a lifetime rebel rookies football clinic was hosted on Cockatoo Island. Over the last 12 months, more than 25 clinics and over 6,000 experiences have been created across the nation for young girls and boys to try football and inspire the next generation to continue chasing their sporting dreams and passion.

Finally, with football jerseys making their mark in fashion and culture, rebel has partnered with P.E. Nation to release a limited-edition Football Capsule Collection that aims to champion inclusivity, while also increasing its retail presence to keep up with unprecedented demand for official CommBank Matildas jerseys and Women’s World Cup kit.

The retailer has added seven Women’s World Cup pop-up stores across the country in addition to its 160 stores, to ensure Australians have every opportunity to show their support during the tournament.

rebel GM eCommerce & marketing, Ro Martin said, “rebel’s commitment to better represent and support female participation in sport has never been stronger. We’ve taken a considered and deliberate approach to ensure we’re leveraging our sponsorship and athlete partnerships to not only celebrate and support the team, but importantly, create opportunities for more Australian girls to participate in the beautiful game.