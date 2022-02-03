ReAmped Energy Introduces ‘The Davies Family’ To Fight Against Unfair Energy Prices

ReAmped Energy has introduced the Davies, a ‘typical’ Aussie family who don’t want to be ripped off by their energy company.

The Davies are a ‘typical’ Aussie family, but by typical, ReAmped means they’re totally unique.

That’s because no two Aussie families are really the same.

However, what does make them typical of most families is that they don’t want to get ripped off by their energy company and who can blame them.

The Davies are an eclectic family that has set a fun creative framework for the ReAmped business.

This campaign is focused on building a cool and genuine brand that Australian consumers like to engage with.

The Davies will feature in ReAmped’s new TV ads starting in early February, taking the brand down the animation path.

It’s hoped that this foray into animation will help align with the companies fun, online creative theme.

Like ReAmped’s previous ads, the strategy is to resonate with families across the country and allow the irony of family life to create emotional links with the audience and customers.

While the Davies are a little weird, the underlying message is that no family should fall into the trap of paying more for energy than they need to.

Just like many families do, the Davies enjoy the simple things in life – but they won’t take any crap from their power company!

ReAmped states “Nor should you.”

The Davies family was created in-house by CMO Andy Cooper and head of creative, Lance McMinn.

This campaign is part of a wider marketing refresh for ReAmped Energy, including a nice, new, shiny logo, other digital assets and website makeover.

It comes at a time of remarkable growth for the brand, with more than 65,000 Aussies just like the Davies joining the company since launching three years ago.

“Our philosophy has always been to cut through the crap and focus on offering Aussie families genuinely fair prices and great service,” said Cooper.

“We believe in driving retail competition and challenging the incumbents and other big retailers to be better while calling out the dodgy stuff we don’t like in the industry.”

“I’m confident the Davies will resonate with audiences and hopefully inspire more families to stand up against their power companies while having a bit of fun along the way.”