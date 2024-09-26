Realestate.com.au Set To Launch Next-Generation Experience

Realestate.com.au has this week launched the next generation of its property listing experience, with images at the core of the first round of enhancements. With more properties for sale than anywhere else, over 2.4 billion image interactions are generated from realestate.com.au’s listing pages each month.

From late September, consumers and customers will see significant updates to the experience with larger image sizes, a new image tour experience, an AI-led image data feature, along with stronger brand presence for agents. The enhancements are part of a 12-month rollout of realestate.com.au’s ‘NextGen listings’.

The launch comes as realestate.com.au reached another record audience in August with more than 12 million Australians visiting the platform. Immersive imagery is core to the new experience. The first of many new feature drops includes larger and higher resolution listing images, providing consumers with a more detailed view of a property at first glance.

Enhancing the property discovery experience, the new ‘Tour the Property’ feature is realestate.com.au’s most immersive media experience to date. Exclusively available to Premiere+ customers, user testing suggests ‘Tour the Property’ will significantly increase the number of people who view every image on a listing.

The drop also includes an AIenhanced image viewer experience which leverages machine learning models to auto-detect specific features in the full screen media view, helping to highlight special property features.

REA Group Chief Product and Audience Officer, Melina Cruickshank, said more than ever consumers expect brands to value their time and data and help solve pain points. NextGen listings is set to meet rising consumer expectations, while driving fresh value for agents. “Accelerating our membership base through personalisation is at the heart of our consumer audience strategy. Our members are 4.8 x more like to submit enquiries that result in high intent leads for our customers, and our homepage delivers over 7.5 million personalised recommendations to consumers every day, helping them pick up where they left off on their property journey,” Cruickshank said.

“Our first NextGen listing release sees a larger dynamic hero image, a Tour the Property feature, an AI-enhanced image viewer with higher resolution photography and the addition of new ML models into our core experience”.

“realestate.com.au listings will undergo a big evolution over the next year. The changes launching this week are just the beginning. The realestate.com.au NextGen listing of the future has been designed to inspire much deeper discovery and connection, and we’re excited to begin rolling out the next era of digital property experiences”.